by Otto Ringle
War can be cruel, brutal and every once in awhile, just plain Weird. World War II was no exception for strange and unusual events.
As a newspaper boy on the Main Street of Walker back in the early 1940s, every day when I had finished my paper route, I saved a copy to take up to my room and look through the pages for some of those weird events. I kept a scrapbook of the strange, unusual happenings, and although Mr. Wallin, my history teacher, usually gave me “Ds” in history, the semester I used the scrapbook for a term paper, he gave me a C minus!
My mom just loved President Franklin Roosevelt. Because he was afflicted with polio and she with multiple sclerosis, she was amazed that he could do such a good job running the country from his wheelchair. So I knew she would be interested in one of the unusual events that happened during the war.
On Nov. 28, 1943, Roosevelt had to make a long and dangerous journey through U-boat infested waters of the North Atlantic. Roosevelt would be transported on the battleship USS Iowa. But before they got underway, he asked for a demonstration of the ship’s capabilities. What should have been a routine torpedo drill suddenly became livelier when an American destroyer, the USS Porter, broke radio silence with the startling news that they had accidently fired a live torpedo directly at the President’s battleship. Roosevelt appeared unperturbed, merely asking that his wheelchair be moved to the side of the battleship so he could watch the torpedo approach and how the crew reacted. Fortunately for everybody, the USS Iowa managed to evade the torpedo, but the entire crew of the USS Porter was arrested on suspicion of attempting to assassinate the President. The chief torpedo man was sentenced to hard labor, but Roosevelt personally intervened to have the sentence overturned. I was right; Mom enjoyed the story.
There is nothing funny about war, but I thought one of the funniest events that happened during the war was when a reindeer was found on a British submarine. In June 1041, Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union in what was the biggest offensive in the history of the war at that time. It was called “Operation Barbarosa,” and it was put into action to fulfil Nazi German’s ideological goal of conquering the western Soviet Union and repopulate it with Germans.
As the Soviet Union reeled under the onslaught, Britain and the U.S. attempted to keep the Soviets in the fight by sending weapons, equipment and supplies through the U-boat invested waters of the Arctic Circle.
The Soviets were so grateful they offered one of the British submarine captains a gift in the form of a reindeer. Now a reindeer stands over 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds; entirely unsuited on a cramped World War II submarine. Nonetheless, the Brits didn’t want to appear rude, so they accepted the reindeer, named her ‘Pollyanna,” and squeezed her onto the submarine through a torpedo tube. Pollyanna remained on the sub for six weeks, surviving on scraps from the galley and sleeping in the captain’s quarters. When the sub returned to Port, Pollyanna was relieved of duty and donated to a zoo in London.
Although my sister, Suzanne (Ringle) Pfau, was not quite 9 years old when the war was over, she also has some memories of some of the strange, unusual things that happened during WW II. She and I are putting together a book about growing up during World War II. Watch for it; it will be called “The Little Sister and The Paperboy.”
