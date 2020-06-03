I had planned on writing about a couple of the interesting, historical businesses in our little town — businesses such as our First National Bank, whose history goes back almost 120 years!
And then there is the old, red barn that houses Turf Tech, that started out as one of the many dairy farms that were prevalent in our area about the same time as the First National Bank began!
Then there is the cute little Walker Bay Coffee Shop, which, like many of our businesses on main street, is having a difficult time during this COVID-19 pandemic.
And I am really going to disappoint my friend Alice Groth, as she felt sorry for me that Marilyn Bonk was the only person who responded to my request to have people write about their moms on Mother’s Day. So, I promised Alice I would write about her mom this coming week.
Sooner or later those columns will appear — if the Lord is willin’ and da creek don’t rise! Tonight, however, I just have to release some of feelings about our little town and the news of the day.
We are so lucky. We are so fortunate to live where we live. We are so blessed to live in an area where we can raise our children where the Lord is willin’ and da creeks don’t rise. You have all witnessed the horrible, horrific and horrifying scene of a police officer kneeling on the neck of an [African-American] man and heard the poor man’s words, “I can’t breath!”
The dreadful and appalling scene, played over and over again, on national news was disgusting enough, but now three days and nights of looting, plunder and pillage.
We can think of no words to express our feelings — other than to sympathize and have a considerable feeling of empathy for the family of George Floyd. We cannot but feel sorry for the businesses affected by the looting and also, all the people in the entire metropolitan area of the Twin Cities, all their suburbs and all the neighboring urban communities.
The First Amendment of our Constitution reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the Government for redress of grievances.”
The key word in that amendment is “peaceably.” Looting, plunder, pillage and setting fire to the businesses in the metropolitan area is far from a peaceable protest! Why, Gov. Tim Walz even had to call out the National Guard!
Protests and social unrest is not only seen in the Twin City Area, but has broken out across our entire county, with major damage seen in many metropolitan areas.
Melvin Carter, the mayor of St. Paul, a black man himself, spoke beautifully and eloquently about the incident, and with a voice full of emotion, he pleaded, “This is not the America we want to live in!”
We are so lucky. We are so fortunate to live where we live. We are so blessed to live in an area where such violence, sadism and perversion does not exist. We are so lucky our children can go to school safely — without such danger or harm to them.
When I was a practicing dentist in Walker, I oftentimes heard the words from a tourist, who came to the office with a dental problem. “I would love to live here, if I could only make a living!”
I made no bones about my answer when I very emphatically and perhaps a bit to forcefully responded, “There are so many opportunities in our little town, I only wish I was young enough to take advantage of them!”
This week’s column is shorter than usual, but I feel so strongly about the many golden opportunities we have. The wonderful advantages of our marvelous and magnificent school; the friendliness of the people when you see them on the streets and they call you by your first name; the beauty of our lakes and forests. I feel I must stop, as words cannot do justice to the fact that the Lord was willin’ and da creeks don’t rise!
