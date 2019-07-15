The city fathers have given me reprieve to talk about this past Fourth of July celebration — one of the best Walker has ever had — thanks to the untiring efforts of the Chamber, Lions and Rotary clubs!
Our little town was full of people and one of the many wonderful perks about the celebration are the many old friends one meets! There are some people who, when you run into them, display a presence that immediately fills the atmosphere with an unmistakable status of a special condition of excitement!
Even the photo in the masthead shows this joyfulness! She has had that kinky, curly, ringlet hair and that brilliant, effervescent smile ever since I knew her as a little kid. When you see her, you cannot help but smile yourself, as her outstanding personality and that scintillating smile is extremely contagious.
We only run into each other once in a while — usually on the Fourth of July, down in the City Park. However, every time we see each other, she runs up with her huge smile and gives me a big hug! Today, you may know her as Bonnie Kelahan, but I knew her as Bonnie Bredeson, the daughter of Evy and Arvid Bredeson.
Today, I have the pleasure and am honored to know Bonnie’s sister-in-law, Sheila Bredeson! Sheila and I sing together in the Hope Chancel Choir. Sheila married Bonnie’s brother Verne, and although there is no blood to cause the same wonderful traits and characteristics, Sheila’s smile and personality are similar to Bonnie’s and the fact that today, they share the same last name and have the same smile and similar personalities is more than coincidental.
I remember Bonnie and Verne’s mother Evy the best when Evy’s last name was Broughton. Evy, her mom and dad, Nels and Nora Broughton, and Evy’s eight brothers and sisters, lived in a tiny, little house, high on a hill, on Highway 34 across the highway from where Dr. Steve Eckholm’s Walker Animal Hospital is now.
There were five girls in that tiny, little house! Isabelle, Nettica, Stella, Arlene and Evelyn! And also four boys! Gilman, Harold, Gordon and Nels Jr!
Nettica Brougton was a year behind me in high school, but she was a good friend of Marilyn Mankenberg, who lived down Lake Street from us and she, Deloris Schmideberg, Janice Price, Pat Pieper and other members of our two classes had a tendency to hang together.
There were others in our gang also, but it has been said, that one’s memory is the second thing to go. I can’t remember what the first thing was and therefore, I can’t recall the other names!
Of course, everybody in Walker knew Nels Jr. as “Booner!” Booner was one of a kind! Not only a well-known personality on the streets of our little town, but a tough, little football player when he played for the old Walker Warrior six-man football team. I remember during one of the games, Booner took a rough hit and laid unconscious in the middle of the field. My dad, who was the team physician, came out of the stands, brought Booner back to consciousness and asked him, “How do you feel?”
Booner looked him straight in the eye, with that huge, “Broughton Smile” on his face and replied, “I’m OK Doc, but how is the crowd taking this?”
Booner’s brother, Gordon Broughton and I were good buddies when we were kids. Newell Ellis, Clyde Menz, Jerry O’Connor, Tuck Geving, Gordy and I did a lot of grouse hunting back of Gordy’s house and sucker fishing in Lake Mae Creek together.
In 1946, when our country was approaching an involvement in a Cold War with Russia, Gordy enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a good Marine and was well-decorated during his 14 years of service, which included both the wars with Korea and Vietnam.
When Gordy was honorably discharged from the Marines, he went to work for the Purple Shield Insurance Company in 1960, and 20 years later, with a very good retirement pension from the company, Gordy enjoyed traveling throughout the entire world and was known as an excellent dancer during his travels!
It is difficult for me to picture Gordy Broughton dancing with his wife Arlene on a cruise ship — definitely not the Gordy Broughton I knew as a kid! However, the story is simply another example of the good, old days as compared to the wonderful new days today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.