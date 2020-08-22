Ron Berry probably wouldn’t want his picture in the paper, because that’s the kind of guy he his — mild and modest. So, I figured I had best ask for his permission before I featured him in this week’s column.
I wanted to do that because he reminds me of my mother — that’s the kind of gal she was — humble, tender and gentle.
Mom’s idol was Franklin Delano Roosevelt. With much determination in her voice, she always said, “If FDR can be president of the United States with polio, I guess I should be able to take care of my family, even though I have MS!”
The symptoms of the two diseases are similar, but in addition to those two similarities, there are a couple of more — both FDR and mom passed away in the same month — April 1945. Both of their diagnoses were changed after they passed away!
After death, the doctors decided Roosevelt’s paralysis was due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome — not polio. In one of my prior columns, I told you about the time I was making my biannual dental examinations at one of our local nursing homes, when one of the residents, when she heard Dr. Ringle was going to examine her, she very emphatically and forcibly hollered, “Dr. Ringle is not going to look in my mouth! His wife died of syphilis!”
In the case of FDR, the two diagnoses were and still are debatable, but in the mom’s case, the woman in the nursing home had the two Dr. Ringles mixed up and her information was misconstrued because when my dad first came to Walker, a syphilis epidemic almost wiped out the town of Backus, and dad was involved, since he was the only doctor in the area.
Both FDR and my mom were in their early 40s when their respective maladies were diagnosed, and when Ron was in his early 40’s, he was diagnosed with a very rare condition called Strumpell-Lorrain Syndrome, or in some medical manuscripts it is listed as Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia.
The debilitating disease has slowly progressed from Ron having difficulty walking, to using a cane, then a walker and now a scooter. Ron gets along very well with his scooter, but he is quick to add he would have a tough time without his faithful wife Renay!
Ron and Renay have two daughters — Lindsey and Abby, a son Jason, seven grands and one great. Wow! What a wonderful family!
Ron went to high school in Climax, where he participated in all sports — football, basketball and baseball. With his interest in athletics, it is understandable that Ron can always be seen at all the sporting events at WHA.
After graduating from high school, he received his teaching degree from Bemidji State University and taught business at WHA for 34 years. According to his Facebook page, Ron says he is now “working at retirement!”
I guess what he means by that is, even though he has retired from teaching business, he has kept busy working as a craftsman. Ron creates some beautiful and practical material, ranging from cribbage boards to clocks in the shape of Leech Lake.
Ron and I have been doing business together for almost 40 years! When our family was one of the first to start the concept of a sports bar, way back in 1981, we called the place the “Goalpost,” and the four walls were covered with photographs of all the football teams in the history of WHA and the old WHS.
It was Ron who framed all those old photographs using old barnwood. Although many were destroyed in the disastrous fire of 1983, many were saved and still can be seen on the walls of Benson’s Eating & Drinking Emporium.
When we were discussing putting together this week’s column, Ron wanted to be certain that my words were not just about him, but rather would stress the importance of working to overcome any disability one might have and to go on with your lives. There are many examples of that determination, commitment, self-discipline, faith and hope.
Musician Stevie Wonder, who cannot see. Actress Marlee Matlin, who cannot hear. Superman Christopher Reeve, who became a quadriplegic because of an equestrian accident. Basketball star Magic Johnson, who was infected with HIV.
We could go on and on, but please permit me to close by saying, it is a great honor and a privilege to know you Ron Berry, and I hope you are not offended when I said, “You remind me of my mom.”
