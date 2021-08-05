The picture above is that of Doris Johnson from Walker, looking at a book about two little kids who grew up in Walker during World War II The book is entitled, “The Little Sister and the Paperboy,” and in the picture, the little sister, Suzanne (Ringle) Pfau, is telling Doris about her days as a little five-year old, after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, which resulted in the beginning of the war.
“Because of a house-fire, that same year, our family had moved into an apartment above Ye Ol Tavern where the General Store is now. Across the highway, on a high pole in front of the Texaco Station, where the Village Square is now, there was a very, loud siren. During the days of WWII, Walker had a Civil Defense bomb shelter in the basement of the Alto Building, where Benson’s is now, and when the siren blew, it was so loud it almost blew me out of my bed! Whenever the siren blew, we had to turn off all our lights, or else pull the shades and sit and wait for a second siren, which indicated we were to go down into the bomb shelter and wait for a third siren. The third siren announced that it was okay for us to go back home. For a little five-year old, it was a frightening and terrifying time. “
The little sister continued to tell Doris about her childhood days during the next three years of the war, from 1942 to 1944, including feeling sorry for hundreds of innocent Benedictine Monks when they were killed in an accidental bombing of a monastery in Italy. The horrific and indescribable massacre of millions of Jews, beginning with the “Kristallnacht,” the night of the broken glass. Laughing at the gift of a huge reindeer, given to a crowded British submarine from the Russians for helping them in a battle. Laughing even more at a toilet malfunction on a German submarine, resulting in forcing the sub to come to the surface and be totally destroyed by the British!
Then the little sister began to laugh hysterically, so much so that tears came to her eyes and through the tears and her laughter she said, “The paperboy in the story tells about all the excitement in Walker when the war was over in 1945! Everybody was so happy! He tells about delivering the paper to a very nice-looking lady who had been celebrating the end of the war, all by herself, evidently with too much wine. However, I think he was just a little bit delusional as to what happened next!” She laughed again and continued, “He should be so lucky for that to happen!”
As I gave change to a customer who bought one of our books and thanked him, I couldn’t help but overhear the conversation between Doris and my little sister. So, I jumped into the conversation and said very emphatically, “No, it’s true! That actually happened!”
When Doris finished reading the story, to which my little sister was referring, she laughed and said between her laughter, “I think your little sister is right; you were a bit delusional; you should be so lucky for that to happen!” Then Doris put the book back down on the table and said, “Now that the two of you have told me much of what is in your book, I won’t have to buy one!” And she laughed! I picked the book back up, and wrote the following words: “For my very good friend, Larry Johnson. Ever since you and I played kick the can, in the alley behind Lundrigans, some 80 years ago, you and I have been good friends. I have always enjoyed your guitar-pickin’ and singin’ and you have seemed to enjoy our singing in our barbershop quartet and our various choruses in town. Keep pickin’ and singin’ Larry, and Godspeed.” Then I handed the book back to Doris and said, “Give this to Larry, as a gift from Suzie and me.”
Sister Sue and I will be selling our book again, during Crazy Days tomorrow, in front of Benson’s. There are a few copies left, so if you haven’t bought yours yet, come on down. And if you can’t come and would like a book mailed to you, send $25 to “The Little Sister” and mail it to Box 841, Walker, MN 56484. Twenty dollars goes to various community projects, and five dollars for the postage and handling. In the past, such community projects have included donating to the Circle of Time, the Garden Pavilion and the Statue of Unity. This year, the money was going towards recognizing 100 years of scouting in Walker. However, at the last city council meeting our city fathers turned the project down! Can you believe that? One hundred years of recognizing the many scoutmasters who molded our young boys into the men they became. Extremely disappointing, don’t you agree?
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.