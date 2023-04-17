Today is Easter Sunday, and I am reminded of Holy Week when I was just short of 87 years old and had a difficult time walking up a long, cobblestone. As I walked up Calvary Hill in Golgotha, Jerusalem, I kept telling myself, “If Jesus made it up this hill, carrying a huge, heavy cross, I can make it also, carrying only a small camera.”
Nevertheless, visiting the Holy Land at that time of the year was a wonderful, gratifying, blessed experience — yet because of the headlines in the newspapers — also a bit bitter-sweet.
We visited many places we learned about many years ago in Sunday School at the old German Lutheran Church, where TJ’s Floral is now in Walker. We visited the Church of Nativity in the City of Bethlehem where our Sunday School teacher told us that Jesus was born. We visited the temple in Jerusalem where Jesus taught the learned priest scholars at the very young age of only 12 years old. We visited the Sea of Galilee, where Jesus calmed the storm, walked on the waters, and showed his disciples how to catch miraculous catches of fish. We visited the Church of Multiplication in Tabgha where Jesus fed,5,000 people with only seven loaves of bread and a few little fish. We visited the mountain called Sinai where Moses presented two stone tablets stating the Ten Commandments in his Sermon on the Mount, and later on, we visited the exact spot where Moses built his arc on the Sea of Erythraean, the historical body of water now called the Red Sea. We visited Mount Olives, where Jesus prayed before his betrayal and crucifixion — such beautiful places in the Holy Land.
There was a tear in my eye and a lump in my throat as I reached the top of that cobblestone path to Golgotha, as I visualized our Savior on the cross and could almost hear him say, “Forgive them, Father, for they know not what they do!”
Yes, such beautiful places — Bethlehem, Jerusalem, the Sea of Galilee, the Church of Multiplication in Tabgha, Mount Sinai, the Sea of Erythrean, Calvary Hill, the Mount of Olives, and today — Easter Sunday, 2023, the headlines of our newspapers tell about the constant conflict between Israeli and Palestine, the fighting over the Gaza Strip, and how the Mount of Olives has become the latest target in fighting to control Jerusalem. Because of all this turmoil, the news media tell us to reconsider our plans before traveling to the Holy Land.
I am reminded of my days as a newspaper boy during WWII when I brought home the paper telling about similar conflicts on the European and the Pacific Front, and my mom would always ask the question, “Why can’t we all get along?”
With all these frosted-colored memories in mind, this morning, we attended Easter Sunday services two times in Fountain Hills, Ariz., where we spend our winters.
The first service was an outdoor sunrise service, watching a beautiful fountain spout 540 feet into the air at the same time the sun rose above the hills of the McDowell Mountain Range. The second service we attended this morning, was held an hour later in the beautiful Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. As we witnessed the story of “He Has Risen — He Has Risen Indeed,” we sincerely hope that someday we will all get along — then the story will not be told in vain.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.