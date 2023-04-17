The Road to Golgotha.
Photo submitted

Today is Easter Sunday, and I am reminded of Holy Week when I was just short of 87 years old and had a difficult time walking up a long, cobblestone. As I walked up Calvary Hill in Golgotha, Jerusalem, I kept telling myself, “If Jesus made it up this hill, carrying a huge, heavy cross, I can make it also, carrying only a small camera.”

Nevertheless, visiting the Holy Land at that time of the year was a wonderful, gratifying, blessed experience — yet because of the headlines in the newspapers — also a bit bitter-sweet.

