by Otto Ringle
When our little town was first founded, it was called, “Leech Lake Village,” and the main road was a dirt road skirting Lake May to Healy Akeley’s lumber mill in his new town.
The lumber mill was built there because Tom Walker’s wife Harriet told the businessmen in Leech Lake Village they would have to clean up their act of booze and brothels, if her husband Tom and his buddy Healy were going to build the mill here.
Also, because of Ah-Gwah-Ching, which was built in 1907 and employed about 300 employees, many from Akeley, another very busy road was County 50, which connected with State Highway 34 to Akeley.
If you wanted to go to Cass Lake, you had to travel on Highway 34, cut across to Benedict, and then head east to Wilkinson, because there were no bridges crossing over Kabekona and Steamboat Rivers in those days.
There was another dirt road going east, all the way to Duluth. That road went right through Huddle’s new resort and caused immediate business for the Huddle family. When that dirt road came to what is now called “The Y,” plans were in the making to have a new asphalt road all the way to Minneapolis!
Northern Minnesota was fast coming “out-of-the -woods.” People didn’t really care about the roads anyway, as long as they could ride their horses and use their oxen, traveling along the lumber trails anywhere they wanted to go.
And besides, the new railroad, which had just come into town was the cat’s meow. When the train rolled in town — four times a day — everybody went out to greet it — even all the dogs. It seemed like everybody and their brother had a couple of dogs in those days. In fact, the residential area along the railroad tracks, just east of the main town, was called “Dog Town,” although I don’t think there were any more dogs there, than there were in the rest of the area.
I have lived in Walker almost nine decades and have walked through many, muddy side-roads, delivering newspapers in Walker for five of those years. I have watched our little town come “out-of-the-woods” during its many years of growth and development, but never have I observed such a wonderful improvement as we have experienced this past summer.
Ulteig Contracting, Larson Excavating, Anderson Blacktop, Hammerlund Concrete, Minnesota Power, Arvig Telephone and Paul Bunyan Natural Gas are all certainly to be commended for such a tremendous undertaking they have been doing — the improvement of our streets and sidewalks; bringing in natural gas; and updating our plumbing, electric and telephone services.
We are even getting new restrooms for the public to use, conveniently located right next to the bicycle trail and just up the hill from the City Dock — easily accessible for our visitors who come to visit by boat.
Please permit me to tell you a little personal story that indicates just how important it is to have supervised, public accommodations. When our family first opened the Goalpost Eating & Drinking Emporium in 1981 on mainstreet, we had a sign in front of the new sports bar that read, “Public Restrooms.” People would park their campers, RVs and mobile homes in front of the restaurant and come in — not only to use the restrooms, but also to take enough toilet paper, soap and paper towels from the restrooms to stock their vehicles for a month!
Through the years, our City Council has developed many wonderful additions to our little town. The fixed, tangible assets that come to mind include having Walker as the county seat and the construction of a beautiful county courthouse; building the gorgeous Tianna Golf Course and its great club house with the split rock fireplace; our unbelievable Walker Area Community Center, with its up-to-date hockey arena; the Community Health Center; the Industrial Park; one of the best city parks and swimming beach around; and now — new streets, sidewalks, water, sewer drain lines, natural gas, and most importantly, public restrooms!
For a very short time, some of our businesses may have had the inconvenience of their entrances being hindered, and our residents had to be certain they were not confined to their homes because they couldn’t get out of their driveways. Now that it is over, however, the infrastructure of our little town is one of the best in northern Minnesota.
Whenever you see one of our council members on the street, tell them what a great job they did and just how much you appreciate their efforts. Good job, guys and gals!
One more thing, reservations are coming in for very limited editions of a 200-page book of these columns to have for Christmas! $25 includes postage and handling, made out to “Old & New” and mailed to Box 841, Walker, MN 56484
Any surplus will go to community projects. Thanks for your interest and stay healthy.
