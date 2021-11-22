French oceanographer and explorer Jacques Cousteau's Yellow Submarine in Monaco.
My sister Suzanne (Ringle) Pfau and our friend Alice Groth, recently returned from sailing the Ionian Sea, visiting the countries of Greece, Italy and France.

While we usually agreed on going and doing things together,  oftentimes there were differences in our respective wants and desires. When we were in the sovereign city-state of Monaco on the French Riviera, naturally the girls wanted to visit St. Nicholas Cathedral, where Prince Rainier, Prince of Monaco, and [American actress]Grace Kelly were married.  As we walked past the Oceanographic Museum in Monaco, however, I was enthralled by Jacques Cousteau’s little yellow submarine that stood proudly in front of the building!

The museum in Monaco is a huge aquarium with exhibitions relating to the marine world of which Cousteau was a vital part.  I had no desire to visit an aquarium in Monaco, and was much more interested in his little, yellow submarine!

The girls walked ahead toward St. Nicholas Cathedral, but I stopped by the little yellow submarine to listen. There was no sound;  however in my mind, I could hear four voices from Liverpool England, singing these words:                                              

                     

In the town where I was born

Lived a man who sailed the seas

And he told us of his life

In a land of submarines

So we sailed into the sun

Till we found a sea of green

And we lived beneath the waves

In our yellow submarine

We all live in a yellow submarine

And our friends are all aboard

Many more of them live next door

We all live in a yellow submarine

As we live a life of ease

Every one of us has all we need

Sky of blue and a sea of green

We all live in a yellow submarine

The Beatles

Read the words again.Don’t you agree? We all live in a little yellow submarine. Each and every one of us is very proud of where we live, and we, in our little town of Walker, Minn., are especially proud of one of the best little towns — ever!

Under our wonderful four seasons of beautiful blue skies, our incomparable great inland sea, covered in white in the winter, followed by beautiful blue and green waters throughout the rest of the year, living in the matchless Chippewa National Forest — free of fires, floods nor huricanes — it is certainly true!

We all live a life of ease, every one of us have all we need, beneath the waves of trials, troubles and tribulations of our world around us. Especially now, as we approach Thanksgiving, we can all be thankful that we live in our own little, yellow submarines.

The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.

