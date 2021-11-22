My sister Suzanne (Ringle) Pfau and our friend Alice Groth, recently returned from sailing the Ionian Sea, visiting the countries of Greece, Italy and France.
While we usually agreed on going and doing things together, oftentimes there were differences in our respective wants and desires. When we were in the sovereign city-state of Monaco on the French Riviera, naturally the girls wanted to visit St. Nicholas Cathedral, where Prince Rainier, Prince of Monaco, and [American actress]Grace Kelly were married. As we walked past the Oceanographic Museum in Monaco, however, I was enthralled by Jacques Cousteau’s little yellow submarine that stood proudly in front of the building!
The museum in Monaco is a huge aquarium with exhibitions relating to the marine world of which Cousteau was a vital part. I had no desire to visit an aquarium in Monaco, and was much more interested in his little, yellow submarine!
The girls walked ahead toward St. Nicholas Cathedral, but I stopped by the little yellow submarine to listen. There was no sound; however in my mind, I could hear four voices from Liverpool England, singing these words:
In the town where I was born
Lived a man who sailed the seas
And he told us of his life
In a land of submarines
So we sailed into the sun
Till we found a sea of green
And we lived beneath the waves
In our yellow submarine
We all live in a yellow submarine
And our friends are all aboard
Many more of them live next door
We all live in a yellow submarine
As we live a life of ease
Every one of us has all we need
Sky of blue and a sea of green
We all live in a yellow submarine
The Beatles
Read the words again.Don’t you agree? We all live in a little yellow submarine. Each and every one of us is very proud of where we live, and we, in our little town of Walker, Minn., are especially proud of one of the best little towns — ever!
Under our wonderful four seasons of beautiful blue skies, our incomparable great inland sea, covered in white in the winter, followed by beautiful blue and green waters throughout the rest of the year, living in the matchless Chippewa National Forest — free of fires, floods nor huricanes — it is certainly true!
We all live a life of ease, every one of us have all we need, beneath the waves of trials, troubles and tribulations of our world around us. Especially now, as we approach Thanksgiving, we can all be thankful that we live in our own little, yellow submarines.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.