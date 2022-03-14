by Otto Ringle
Today, I received a telephone call from my daughter Mara Loomis, which initiated this week’s column. She asked, “What do you think of the situation in Ukraine?” Ironically, her question was asked at the same time I was watching CNN and the picture in the heading of this week’s column popped up on the television screen.
The picture is that of an Ukrainian woman playing their National Anthem on a piano located in front of the airport in Kyiv. Some of the people in the picture cannot wait to board an airplane that will take them away from Russian aggression, while some of the people are very patriotically waiting as they sing, “Shche ne Vmerla Ukrainy,” which translated to “Ukraine has not yet perished!”
Mara’s question and the picture immediately reminded me of a similar situation some eight decades ago when Mara’s great-uncle, Helmuth Holman, lived in the little town of Ulrichstein, high up in the Vogelsberg Mountains — a few kilometers north of Frankfurt am Main in Germany.
Helmuth and his wife Marianne used to write to us often, before their letters were altered and oftentimes confiscated by the Nazi Party. Before then, their letters always reminded us that the German people did not agree nor feel the same way the Nazi party felt concerning their conquest of Europe and their desire to become a master race and a world power. Most of the German people were good people and were forced to agree with and abide by the wants and desires of their government.
My sister was only 8 years old and I, although 14, found it very difficult to understand that the German people were good people when thousands of Jews were being exterminated in the gas chambers of Dachau, Treblinka and Auschwitz.
At the bottom of this column, you will read words that The Pilot-Independent does not necessarily agree with the comments of this column! After reading this, you may not agree either!
For what it is worth, I have been to Russia many times — twice to extend the spirt of Rotary to the Russian people in Vladivostok, once to attend the Winter Olympics in Sochi, majestically nestled within the Caucasus Mountains on the Black Sea. Another time during a visit to beautiful St. Petersburg on the Neva River during a cruise on the Baltic Sea, and another stop on the Crimean Peninsula of the Ukraine on a cruise around the Black Sea. Each and every time, we found the Russian people to be very friendly, cordial and congenial.
Please permit me to give you a couple of small examples. When we were in Vladivostok extending the spirit of Rotary, the prospective Russian Rotarians abided by their new teachings of Rotary — providing humanitarian service and advancement of good will and peace around the world.
When traveling on a very crowded train in St. Petersburg, a little Russian woman, who appeared to be much older than I, offered me her seat! When I declined her generous offer, she got up and laughingly pulled me down onto her vacated seat!
As we watched the skiers, skaters and especially the hockey games in Sochi, the spirit of the Olympics, cultivating genuine respect for fellow competitors was always apparent — be they Scandinavian, Slovakian, Russian or whatever.
Ukraine is a beautiful country, especially the Crimean Peninsula — jutting into the Black Sea, and it is not surprising the Russian government would like its control again, as it once had. However, it is the dream and desire of the Russian government — Putin and his puppets — not the general population of the entire country that want control again.
The punk rock group of Russian women, who call themselves “Pussy Riot” is an example of resistance to the Russian government. The conflict could be compared to the dream and the desire to rule the world of a paperhanger called Schlicklgruber and his Nazi Party some eight decades ago. It is not the wishes of the general Russian population like the Uncle Helmuth’s and Aunt Marianne’s in the small towns of Russia, like Ulrichstein, Germany.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
