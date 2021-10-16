by Otto Ringle
For those of you who read this column, you no doubt have noticed the good Doctor Ringle and his little 12-bed hospital, located where Portage Brewery is now, have been featured many, many times, but very little has been written about the good doctor’s wife.
Mom loved music! However, growing up on a farm in South Dakota, with all her daily chores, did not give her the opportunity to be a musician herself. Nevertheless, it was her passionate and zealous goal to someday learn to play the piano.
When Mom and Dad moved into their new home on Lake Street in Walker, the first piece of furniture they bought was a beautiful, black, highly-polished, baby-grand piano, which stood grandiosely and magnificently in her living room. Her goal to play the beautiful instrument came to a catastrophic and calamitous end, when she was striken with the debilitating and devitalizing disease of multiple sclerosis. As hard as she tried, she just could not get her ulnar nerves, nor her lumbrical muscles to make her fingers work. Her only hope was to get her two kids to play.
My sister was not yet 4 and I was not yet 9, when together we played a piano demonstration of the Techer Music Method as pupils of Genevieve Westerman in the Community Church in Walker. Today, neither my sister, who is not yet 85, and I, who am not yet 90, can even get our ulnar nerves nor our lumbrical muscles to play chopsticks!
Last month, however, we had the honor and the privilege to attend a piano and flute concert, which was the program of the monthly meeting of the Skogvannet Lodge of the Sons of Norway in our little town of Walker. The tremendous talents displayed by pianist Pat Lundeen and flautist Judy Tender are indescribable, transcendent and beyond words.
Rather than write about their “Three Bs & Grieg” concert that consisted of selections from Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig von Beethoven, Johannes Brahms and Edward Grieg, we will concentrate on writing about the President of the Skogvannet Lodge of the Sons of Norway in our little town.
Rolf Smeby has been president of the Skogvannet Lodge of the Sons of Norway for over 10 years. He does everything necessary to keep the organization going. Of course, his good friend Hazel Osen is of great help, and between the two of them, they keep the organization going.
Those of you who watch the parades during our annual Fourth of July celebrations, Ethnic Fest and Festival of Lights, have no doubt noticed the huge authentic and ancient Norwegian Oseberg Ship. It is always Rolf’s vehicle that is pulling the gigantic craft, and Rolf not only drives the vehicle, but he stores the huge ship year around and gets it ready for each and every celebration.
Rolf not only presides over the monthly meetings of both the board meeting and the general membership meeting of the Sons of Norway, but in his bright, red jacket, loaded with pins, awards and recognition of years of service, Rolf sets up all the paraphernalia for the meeting, which includes the American and Norwegian flags, the Skogvannet logo, general Sons of Norway equipment and apparatus, and songsheets containing the words to the national anthems of Norway, Canada and the United States.
The Sons of Norway monthly meetings always include excellent programs that usually relate to the history, culture and customs of Norway and the Norwegian people. Often, however, top-notch entertainment such as Lundeen and Tender will grace the Fellowship Hall of Hope Lutheran Church.
Last month, Dan Eikenberry gave a very interesting and informative presentation about women Vikings. We have a tendency to visuaize and think of the Vikings as hard-nosed, plundering, pillaging men. Often, some of the women of the Viking Age were right alongside the men as they rampaged, ransacked and stormed their way from Norway to the northern “lands” — England, Ireland, Scotland, Iceland, Greenland and finally Newfoundland — during the era of 800 AD to the 1050s.
So dear friends, if you only have one drop of Norwegian blood in your veins and are looking for something to do Thursday at 7 p.m., Rolf is looking for others to join him at Hope Lutheran Church in singing, “Ja, vi elsker dette landet som det stiger frem!” After the meeting, which will always have a very informative program, Hazel and Rolf will arrange for a bit of refreshment, and again, you will have the opportunity to join them in singing, “I Jesu navn gar vi til bords, spise og drikke pa ditt ord, deg gud til aere, oss til gavn, sa far vi mat i Jesu navn. Amen.”
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.