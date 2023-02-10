I was 13 years old and do not recall if grandpa cried at Mom’s funeral or not. I don’t remember because I was watching grandma to see if she was crying. I always felt grandma thought grandpa was giving all of his attention to his family rather than to grandma.
You see, grandma was not our real grandmother. We never knew our real grandmother as she died at a very young age and grandpa married again. Whether or not grandpa cried at his daughter’s funeral, doesn’t really make any difference, it had to be difficult for him, as I cannot imagine losing a child.
Just think how difficult it was, and still is, for our President Joe Biden to loose his son Beau. Beau died of brain cancer at the very young age of 46, and when he died Joe said, “It is with broken hearts that our family announce the passing of our husband, brother and son Beau, after he battled brain cancer with the same integrity, courage and strength he demonstrated every day of his life. He was the finest man any of us have every known.”
Such beautiful words for a father to say. I cannot imagine losing a child.
There have been many notables who have lost a son or daughter, and it has never been more true that money cannot buy happiness for some celebrities who have lost loved ones — celebrities such as Bill Cosby, Sylvester Stalone, John Travolta and many more.
Children are regarded as life’s greatest blessing and when parents lose a child their lives are ultimately shattered. Whether in the public eye or not, no parent wants to experience such a heartbreaking tragedy. I cannot imagine losing a child!
During WWII when I was a newspaper boy in Walker and it came time to collect a week’s worth of newspapers, I skipped over the homes that had a Gold Star hanging in their window. One of those homes was that of Helen and Robert Ross. Their son Bobby was killed on the Fourth of July in 1944 on the island of Saipan. There were other Walker boys who gave their lives for freedom in WWII, but Bobby was the first, and his legacy is the Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134.
Helen and Robert Ross were a well-known and highly respected couple in Walker and it must have been very difficult for them to lose their only son. I cannot imagine losing a child!
I was inspired to feature this subject in The Old and the New column this week when I learned of the loss of Adam Bright, as I have been a friend of the Bright family for 86 years. Adam’s great-grandpa, Doc Bright, was my first dentist when 5 years old. When I was a sophomore in high school, I played in the Ninth District Marching Band in Winnipeg, Canada, with Adam’s great-uncle Harry Bright. I was the song leader when Adam’s Grandma Louise played piano in Rotary, and Adam’s Grandpa Ray and I both had roles in “Twelve Angry Men,” when Rotary put on the play in the Goalpost Sunday Dinner Theater.
Today, Adam’s mom and dad — Julie and Murray Bright — are good friends and rather than send them a bouquet of flowers, I sent them this little poem because, I cannot imagine losing a child!
I can only imagine
Your family
When the kids were young
Jamming in your living room
Julie on the piano
Murray on the trumpet
Adam on the trombone
Barb singing
Eric wishing he had a set of drums
To set an unneeded beat
However, I cannot imagine
Losing a child
And left with only a misty-colored memory
I am so sorry
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.