Family silhouette
I was 13 years old and do not recall if grandpa cried at Mom’s funeral or not. I don’t remember because I was watching grandma to see if she was crying. I always felt grandma thought grandpa was giving all of his attention to his family rather than to grandma.

You see, grandma was not our real grandmother. We never knew our real grandmother as she died at a very young age and grandpa married again.  Whether or not grandpa cried at his daughter’s funeral, doesn’t really make any difference, it had to be difficult for him, as I cannot imagine losing a child.

