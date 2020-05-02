This column is called The old and the new, and last month, there was a great TV show consisting of old songs and new singers. Did you watch it? It was a marvelous and magnificent show called, “One World — Together At Home.”
On April 18, the two-hour show, especially organized and presented, in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, honored all the hard-working, diligent, health workers, during the terrible, horendous, COVID 19 pandemic.
When I was just a little kid and was having a bad day, my dad always sang the old song entited, “Smile.” The fun-filled ditty was written by funny-man Charlie Chaplin in 1936, and on the TV show, the old song was sung by the new, gregarious and entertaining, Lady Gaga.
Perhaps, when you were a little kid, your mom or dad sang the words to you also? Then you may remember the words: “Smile, though your heart is aching. Smile even though its breaking. When there are clouds in the sky, you’ll get by, if you smile through your fear and sorrow. Smile and maybe tomorrow, you’ll see the sun come shining through for you.”
Another old song entiitled “Sunny,” was written by Bobby Hebb in 1963, and on the show it was sung by this year’s Grammy Award winning Best New Artist Billy Eilish.
Again, you may remember the words: “Sunny, yesterday my life was filled with rain. Sunny, you smiled at me and really eased the pain. Now the dark days are done, and the bright days are here. My Sunmy, one shines so sincere. Sunny, one so true, I love you!”
Then on the show, there was one of my favorite songs, “Its A Wonderful World.” The beautiful song was written by Old Satchmo himself, Louie Armstrong in 1967, and sung by the new combination of singers Camila Cabella and Shawn Mendes.
There is a tear in my eye and a lump in my throat when I hear the beautiful words, “I see trees of green, red roses too. I see them bloom, for me and for you. And I think to myself, what a wonderful world. I hear babies cry. I watch them grow. They’ll learn much more, than I’ll ever know. And I think to myself, what a wonderful world.”
In 1998 — not that long ago and not that old a song, David Foster and Carol Sager wrote the beautiful words and music, “The Prayer.” And in the show, it was wonderfully performed by the incomparable and unparalleled, combination of Celine Dion and Andrea Bocellli.
“I pray you’ll be our eyes, and watch us where we go. And help us to be wise, in times when we don’t know. Let this be our prayer, when we lose our way. Lead us to a place, guide us with your grace, to a place where we’ll be safe.”
So, in these days of uncertainty, unpredictability and unreliability, always remember, it’s a wonderful world and if we pray, our Lord will always watch over us, and guide us with his grace to a place where we’ll be safe. And always remember to smile, though your heart is aching, smile and maybe tomorrow, you will see the sun come shining through for you. Remember, yesterday our lives were filled with rain, but when those dark days are done, the bright days will be here.
And when you see one of those hard-working, diligent, health workers on the street, don’t shake their hand or for heaven’s sake, please don’t give them a hug until this COVID19 is over! Instead, give them a big smile! It might be best not to call those hard workers “Sunny,” but tell them you love them and you appreciate what they are doing for us. Tell them they are in your prayers, and with the help of our Lord they will guide us to a place where we will all be safe!
And always remember, it was a wonderful world we used to live in, and some day soon, it will be a wonderful world again! Our Minnesota governor is considering partially opening our state, just in time for our busy tourist season. However, we should always take prudent and intelligent precautions against this terrible disease, and always be aware of its consequences and forever maintain our wonderful world.
