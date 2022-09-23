The other day, my sixth grandchild was married — three more to go! She was married at Steamboat Bay Resort — one of the older resorts on Leech Lake. Actually, the resort is not that old, compared to some of the other resorts on our great inland sea that were built in the 1920s.
Steamboat Bay Resort was built in 1953 by Charles and Mayme Cook, and had only four cabins at that time. Although the resort is not that old, the area has an interesting history! The picture is that of a steamboat called the Northland, which churned the waters along the shoreline of Steamboat Bay — first hauling furs from the trading post in the area, then logs from the logging companies, and later tourists, who just wanted to get out and enjoy the beauty of the lake.
When the steamboat was used for logging, it was owned by Tom Welsh, the father of Mary Welsh, who married Ernest Hemmingway. It is because of the history of the Northland, the Leila D and other steamboats on the lake, that the resort was called, Steamboat Bay Resort.
Today the resort is owned by a very energetic and industrious couple who also have very successful businesses of their own in the Twin Cities area. Deryk and Heather Marcaccini have followed a long list of the Steamboat Bay Resort owners, since its beginning, almost 70 years ago.
Following the Cooks, there were Don and Roberta Schreck, Jim and Jean Johnson, Bob and Emilie Edie, Orland and MariSue Sievert, Bill and Pam Robinson, and Sherm and Cindy Flackus. Unfortunately, Sherm Flackus died when his snowmobile went through the ice and into open water on Steamboat Bay.
Cindy operated the resort by herself until she married Doug Carlson, and they continued on until the Marcaccinis bought the resort in 2019. Heather Marcaccini comes from a long line of old-time Walkerites. She is the granddaughter of Ben and Ivy Andrews. Ben came to Walker in 1916 and worked in Frank Bragg’s Hardware Store, where Christmas Point is now. He married Ivy Sterns from Akeley and later started a plumbing and heating business in Walker with their two boys, Bill and Bob, which today is still owned and operated by Bob’s son Bobby Andrews.
Now, please permit me to tell you a little about the wedding of Mitch Hancock and my granddaughter Eiluj, who is the daughter of Theo and Brandy Ringle. It was a rainy day; nevertheless, we all loaded up on pontoon boats, left Steamboat Bay Resort, crossed Steamboat Bay to Sand Point, where the anxious wedding party was patiently waiting for us on the sandy beach. The pontoon boats beached up on the sand, and we watched the wedding party stand barefoot in the water — the groom’s clean, white but very wet shirt clung to his body, while the bride’s beautiful white dress was soaked and the bottom of her dress dragged in the water below.
When Eiluj’s great-aunt, Peggy Andrews declared them man and wife, they kissed and dove into the waters of Steamboat Bay! When they emerged from the water they kissed again, as the sun came out to shine on Mr. and Mrs. Hancock!
The next day, the Marcaccinis and their Steamboat Bay Resort were gracious hosts for the reception of the newlyweds, but it rained again! A huge tent kept the well-wishers dry, a wonderful meal was served, dancing followed, and the history of a steamboat called the Northland, Steamboat Bay Resort, the Andrews family and the Hancock family continues onward. We truly wish the ambitious Marcaccinis, their historic Steamboat Bay Resort and especially the newlywed Mr. and Mrs. Hancock all the luck in the world. Congratulations, Eiluj and Mitch!
The views and opinions expressed in the "The old and the new" column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
