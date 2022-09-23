The Northland steamboat
Photo submitted

by Otto Ringle

The other day, my sixth grandchild was married — three more to go! She was married at Steamboat Bay Resort — one of the older resorts on Leech Lake.  Actually, the resort is not that old, compared to some of the other resorts on our great inland sea that were built in the 1920s.

