Remember a few weeks ago, after the passing of Dr. Don Pfau, we talked about the possibility of recognizing all the past scoutmasters of Walker’s Troop 40 with a memorial along a walking path following Lake May Creek from Leech Lake to Lake May? The possibility received so much preliminary attention that we decided to find out how the property owners along the creek felt about it, if the Department of Natural Resources thought it might be feasible, an estimate as to the cost, how it could be financed and who would maintain it — assuming the powers that be thought it acceptable!
Even before all the results of the survey were submitted and analyzed, a substantial amount of money was donated for construction of such a memorial along a nature path. As of this date, only one negative comment of an adjacent property owner was received and his comment consisted of only eight words, “I don’t want anybody walking through my property!”
The feeling is certainly appreciated, understandable, justified and considered; however, on the other hand, please permit me to relay a letter written by another adjacent property owner to the creek, which was received by the “Friends of Lake May Creek.”
“We think the idea of a walking trail along Lake May Creek is an excellent idea! And the thought of recognizing the many hours past scoutmasters have given our boys in the past is also long overdue. Perhaps the benches behind Hope Lutheran Church, giving the history of Henry Schoolcraft, when he thought the creek might lead him to the source of the Mississippi River, could be spread out throughout the entire trail. Good luck in making the trail a reality and thanks for making Walker a better place to live!”
It has not been that long since the DNR was contacted so the Friends of Lake May Creek are assuming they are studying the pros and cons of such a project and that is going to take some time for them to do so. In the meantime, let us take a look at some of the facts regarding perhaps one of their concerns — concerns that users of such a walking path should also realize — facts that certainly should not and emphatically will not be destroyed if such a path became a reality.
There are two little ponds along Lake May Creek where the water is quiet and still, so as to produce hundreds of beautiful lily pads that provide shelter for fish, shade to keep the water cool, safe spaces for frogs to perch on their leaves and hide from underwater predators. Lily pads that provide natural oxygen that allow fish to breath, beneficial bacteria to thrive, and food sources for beavers and muskrats.
Such flora and fauna are the very subjects scoutmasters of Walker’s Troop 40 taught their boys for the past 100 years — beginning back in the early 1920s, when the Rev. Bill Hammond, pastor of the Community Church, started Walker’s Troop 40, and served as their scoutmaster for the next 20 years.
Unfortunately, all of the names of the scoutmasters that followed have not been documented — not even by the Legion Club, who sponsored the troop for those 10 decades. A few of the Friends of Lake May Creek recall names such as Jake Licke, Vic LaFontaine, Cliff Combs, Jim Nelson, Gary Trimble, Dr. Hector Brown, Dr. Don Pfau and Bill Kennedy. Licke especially, who first worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps and later for the Minnesota Department of Forestry, accepted and performed his job very enthusiastically, and knowing him well, as my first scoutmaster, it is sincerely believed he would have whole-heartedly, supported such an environmental and historical project.
If there are any readers who might recall other Troop 40 scoutmasters, not mentioned above, please call (218) 507-0525. Friends of Lake May Creek also entertain other comments concerning such a venture — both positive and negative, and certainly appreciate and respect others who — “... don’t want anybody walking through their property!”
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
