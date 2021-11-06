by Otto Ringle
“It’s not whether you win or lose, but how you played the game!” Those immortal words of sportswriter Grantland Rice are easy to say, but often difficult to swallow!
The year was 1946. Coach Cerkvenick came into the locker room with his usual and customary stern face and said in the same serious and somber voice, “We’re playing Westbrook Friday night. Westbrook is a little farming community in southern Minnesota. Their football coach is an old friend of mine, so I want to beat him and his team badly!”
Frank Cerkvenick was a rough and tough Polish descendant from the Iron Range, and football was about all he knew — but he knew the game well!
“Westbrook has a running back, whose number is 3. He is the No. 1 running back in the state of Minnesota in six-man football, so I want you to zero in on him! He runs with his head down and uses his head as a battering ram. If he hits you, it’s going to hurt! The only way you are going to bring him down is by hitting him low and knock his legs out from under him! Ringle, I want you to practice running with your head down this week, so the varsity can practice playing against that type of runner and bring you down!”
The practice didn’t help. No, 3 scored four times and Westbrook beat us badly! They continued to do so for the next two years, causing Coach Cerkvenick to give up on his quest for revenge on his old friend!
After those three losses, however, Coach Cerkvenick always said, “It’s not whether you win or lose, but how you played the game.”
Those three non-conference games were the only games the Warriors of the old WHS lost, as we dominated the Longbow Conference as champions — not only during those three years, but for 12 consecutive years.
We only had 12 players on our team in those years — six juniors and six seniors. During our years, the six seniors were the starters, while the six juniors sat on the bench and anxiously waited their turn to get out on the field and knock some heads.
Six-man football was a fun-filled, wide-open game. The line consisted of a center and two ends, while the backfield consisted of a quarterback, a halfback and a fullback. Anybody was eligible to receive a pass and since the field was narrower, the passes were usually shorter and quicker.
Once in awhile, a “Hail Mary” [pass] would even bring the Lutherans on their feet!
The running game was usually the fullback hitting the line for four or five yards. However, once in a while, a halfback would sweep one of the ends, or the quarterback would keep the ball.
Those were the memories that raced through my mind as we sat above the most beautiful sporting venue in northern Minnesota — with the blue waters of Walker Bay in the background, the red, white and blue American Flag billowing in the foreground, the green grass of an immaculately groomed field below, 33 WHA Wolves, clad in their bright blue and white uniforms practicing on one end of the field, and 33 black and red Ada-Borup West Cougars practicing on the other end.
The total of 66 players compared to our 12 players over seven decades ago seemed cosmic and colossal! The atmosphere in the bleachers filled with parents, grandparents and students from both Ada-Borup and Walker, Hackensack, Akeley and even a few from Longville, didn’t just seem cosmic and colossal — it was!
There were no formal cheerleaders, as we had over seven decades ago, but a few gregarious gals and attending students enthusiastically shouted, “Eat ‘em up, eat ‘em up,” while their arms mimicked the jaws of their Wolf mascot and emphasized their enthusiasm and eager enjoyment just as well!
In our day, Coach Cerkvenick corralled his Walker Warriors all by himself, while today, head coach Aaron Pfeiffer has plenty of help with Paul Raddatz, Doug Schultz and John Schliauter working with the WHA Wolves. Nine decades of age find it difficult to remember today’s school song, but seven decades of memories still allow — “On dear old Walker, never a falter, we’re all bound together ‘neath our dear old blue and gold!”
Today, all we can do is shout, “Go Wolves,” or perhaps, “Eat ‘em up, eat ‘em up!” However, we can also very enthusiastically say, “It’s not whether you win or lose, but how you played the game.” And you played well this year, WHA Wolves!
The views and opinions expressed in the "The old and the new" column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
