The year was 1926. The sample room was a speakeasy. The game was Mah-Jong and the conversation was Prohibition.
The news spread quickly throughout the Midwest. Big things were happening in a little town in northern Minnesota called Walker. A new place of entertainment had just opened up, and college kids from all over the state were thronging to the little town with the big hotel on the big lake.
Bert Chase had just built the mammoth structure on the shores of Leech Lake with a speakeasy in the basement, and his speakeasy was the place to go during the days of prohibition! Mah-Jong tournaments, bathtub gin, racoon coats, hip-flasks, hollow canes and most importantly, women socially acceptable at the bar were in vogue. When the “Chase” was full, Bert housed the overflow in his nearby “Isabella”, named after his daughter. And in an effort to bring families to the complex, he also built a waterslide for the kids.
My dad was in medical school at the University of Minnesota and my Mom was attending the Minneapolis School of Business. One day my dad and his friend from medical school were playing catch when my mom and her friend walked by. The ball got away from dad and hit Mom right in the stomach. Dad went over to apologize to mom, and the rest is history! Their first real date was an escorted, chaperoned trip to Walker with separate rooms at the Chase. (That’s the story my Dad always told me anyway!)
This year of 2022 marks the 101st birthday of the Chase on the Lake, as it was built in 1921. The grand opening was a gala event!
The June 1921 issue of the Duluth Herald wrote up the event as “…the finest hotel in the northwest was dedicated with music, dance and speeches. Complete in furnishings and equipment, every room a glow of light — beautifully decorated with potted plants, ferns and other embellishments and thronged with guests. It is one of the most modern and exquisitely designed hostelries in the 10,000 lakes of Minnesota. The residents of Walker should take much pride in this splendid hotel.”
The Duluth Herald was right! After 101 years, we continue to take much pride in the splendid hotel, and if you want to know more about it and the other sample rooms during Walker’s early days, check out my new website at www.booksboutleechlake.com and click on the book, “Bodega”,
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.