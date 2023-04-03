Last week we talked about the variola virus (smallpox) that wiped out many of our Ojibwe friends in our Leech Lake Area in 1792. This week we are going to talk about a bug called, streptococcus mutans, which is still prevalent in our area today, but fairly-well controlled with the use of fluoride in our public water supply, fluoride toothpaste, fluoride mouthwash, and proper dental care.
The bug, however, will perhaps always be prevalent in the Amazon River area, as the kids there chew on sugar cane all day, and certain political and religious protocols will never permit the introduction of fluoride.
My teacher friends — Mike Kerrigan and Rog Strandlie — retired when they were only 50 years old because their Teacher’s Association had a good retirement plan, enabling them to retire at that very young age. I was already 54 years old and our Dental Association didn’t have such a benefit. However, after 26 years of looking down in the mouth, I was ready to give up my five-office dental practice in Hackensack, Backus, Longville, Ah-Gwah-Ching and Walker and accept a volunteer dental program at the Esperanza Dental Clinic on the Amazon River.
It was pitch dark! Our little riverboat had traveled a day and a half the night before from Santarem, Brazil, to a small village on the Amazon called, Ururi. My wife Joyce and I had slept half the night in hammocks, so close together that my foot often found its way into Joyce’s face, as the riverboat rocked back and forth on its journey up the Amazon.
We were awakened by a flashlight gleaming in our eyes as the Amazonian boatman in broken English mumbled, “Disist var oogetoff!” The bow of our riverboat jammed into a muddy bank, a narrow gangplank was dropped from the boat to the slippery, muddy bank, and Joyce and I cautiously made our way across the narrow board into the jungle of the Amazon.
It was late at night. Nevertheless, with a guide and his flashlight showing our way, after about an hour of walking through the deep darkness and eerie sounds of the jungle, we finally arrived at a small, wooden hut with no furniture in it — except for two more hammocks. Weary and very tired, we climbed into the hammocks and continued our sleep through the remainder of the night, until a nearby rooster summoned the beginning of our first day in Ururi.
Our typical day began at 7 a.m. working until 11, siesta during the hot and humid time of the day until 2 p.m., and working again until 6. During those eight hours of work, we saw about 24 patients — mostly kids in severe pain — extracting baby teeth from pre-schoolers, first permanent molars from 6-year-olds, and bicuspids from teenagers. Since these are all teeth the child recently acquired, it was a most discouraging task. Once in a while, we were fortunate to catch a six-year molar in time to perform a pulpotomy — a term indicating the removal of the pulp or the nerve from the crown of a tooth.
We tried to teach the advantages of fluoride, but the above reasons prevented that from happening. After such a discouraging day of extracting teeth from children in the hot and humid Amazon sun, I asked one of the kids if they ever swim in the river. “Sure!” they answered, with a dressing between their teeth, “but you have to be careful in shallow water because of stingrays, and you can’t swim in the deep waters because of the piranhas.” Nevertheless, with the guidance of the little Brazilian kids, we bathed in the cool waters of the Amazon.
Upon returning from the clinic on the river, we were asked to return; however, we declined the offer, as we realized we had just as many needy and indigent residents in our Leech Lake area who needed dental care. I continued to perform volunteer dentistry for another 28 years. There are many advantages to volunteering beyond monetary remuneration. You get a lot of hugs from appreciative patients and lots of thank-you cards. I also received a very nice letter from Tony Kinkel, who was our state senator at that time.
Tony wrote, “Permit me to thank you for providing high-demand medical assistance, Minnesota Care, and other volunteer dental services in our community.”
I also received another personal letter from Tim Pawlenty, the governor of Minnesota in those days. “I wish to extend my sincere thanks to you for helping develop a Donated Dental Service Program here in Minnesota.”
In addition, I received a certificate of appreciation, suitable for framing, from the Minnesota Dental Association, thanking me for my total of 54 years of service to the profession. Hey Mike and Rog, how about using some of your retirement money and buying me frames for those three documents? (Just kiddin’ guys, you deserve everything you receive!)
