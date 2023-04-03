An Amazon boy chewing on sugar cane.
Photo submitted

Last week we talked about the variola virus (smallpox) that wiped out many of our Ojibwe friends in our Leech Lake Area in 1792. This week we are going to talk about a bug called, streptococcus mutans, which is still prevalent in our area today, but fairly-well controlled with the use of fluoride in our public water supply, fluoride toothpaste, fluoride mouthwash, and proper dental care.

The bug, however, will perhaps always be prevalent in the Amazon River area, as the kids there chew on sugar cane all day, and certain political and religious protocols will never permit the introduction of fluoride.

