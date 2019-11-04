Volleyball! The very sound of the word rang up and down main street of Walker last Saturday afternoon as the Lady Wolves greeted the many well-wishers from the windows of their bus headed for Little Falls.
Household names in the sport, like Benjamin, DeVries, Hildebrandt, Johannsen, Naugle, Oelschlager, Pitt, Raddatz, Sagan, Sea, Strandlie and Tabbbert had high hopes of winning the Section 5A Championship game and going to the State Tournament.
Not since the 2014 when our WHA Boys’ Basketball team went to the State Tournament has the excitement, eagerness and exhilaration been so great in our little town!
The history of the game of volleyball goes way back to 1895, when Bill Morgan invented a game called mintonette. Bill was the physical education director of the YMCA in Holyoke, Mass., when he designed the game as an indoor sport for businessmen who found the new game of basketball too vigorous. It was not long before women began playing the sport and today, volleyball is considered to be a women’s sport — just because of their physical characteristics.
It has been said by volleyball experts that because of those female features, a woman volleyball player is a better digger than a man, because she can get down lower and is not as hesitant about hitting the floor. It has been said by volleyball experts, because of those female features, a woman hitter has a better chance of making a successful spike than a man.
Although men are considered stronger, the speed of a spike approaches 100 miles per hour in both men and women volleyball.
Morgan designed the game of volleyball as a combination of basketball, baseball, tennis and handball played with a net only six feet and six inches high, because both men and women were much shorter in those days. Today, the game is played with a net 3/8 of an inch shorter than eight feet in the middle.
I wonder how many times a game has been cancelled or postponed because of that 3/8 of an inch!
The player with a different jersey in the picture of our girls volleyball team is called a libero. She has one main role — reinforcing the defensive back row. Her jersey is a different color because she can come in and out of the court as many times as she wants, without the coach having to ask for a substitution.
Speaking of different colored jerseys, I came to the game with the same blue I wore 70 years ago, when the colors of our Walker Warriors were blue and gold, knowing today the colors of our WHA Wolves are blue and silver. Everybody, however, was wearing white.
It was explained to me that the colors of the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars were also blue and silver and the goal and objective of our team was to have a “white-out” on the floor of the Little Falls gymnasium.
The white-out was not materializing the way Coach Bonnie Sea wanted, as within a few minutes, the Wolves found themselves behind the Jags two sets to none.
Bonnie, however, must have said something or did something that made the Lady Wolves come to life! The game on the white side changed considerably and it was only a few minutes later that the match was tied — two sets apiece!
To make the evening more exciting, the Wolves were ahead of the Jags 14 to 9 in the fifth and deciding set! The fifth set only has to go to 15, so just one more perfect dig, just one more perfect set, just one more perfect spike and the Wolves would be packing their bags for a trip to the Xcel Center in St. Paul!
Everyone in the crowd on the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley side of the gymnasium was pointing the index finger of their right hand in the air, symbolising the fact that they were not only No. 1 in the section, but they only had one more point to be Section 5A champions!
Megan, Gwen, Paige, Alexa, Lizzie, Kali, Rach, Bri, Kate, Ally, Abi and Aleah — you did us well. We are proud of you and we love you all!
(Editor’s note: Unfortunately, BBE scored the final seven points to win the fifth set, 16-14.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.