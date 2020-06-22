by Otto Ringle
Walker’s very first Fourth of July Celebration was held in 1896 — the same year our little town was incorporated. The townspeople welcomed over 300 visitors from Old Onigum Agency and an excursion train full of visitors from Brainerd.
Boat and canoe races were held for the adults, with foot and sack races for the children. There was not much of a parade, mostly kids having a good time throwing cherry bomb firecrackers that are illegal nowadays.
There were a couple of flatbeds loaded with logs — one pulled by a team of Percheron horses and the other a team of Bostaurus oxen.
The highlight was one of first gasoline-powered, internal-combustion engines, which was invented the very same year! There was a German family, who lived on Upper Cleveland Boulevard in Walker, by the name of Kurt Blaufus, who had a brand new Benz Patent motorwagen, which was just invented by Karl Benz, also from Germany. The story goes, that the noise of the car caused such a ruckus for the horses and oxen, that the car had to be moved to the very back of the parade!
Every city and town throughout our great nation celebrates the birth of our country. I’ll wager, however, our Fourth of July Celebration has always ranked right up there with the best of small towns! We always had a Kiddy Parade and a Main Parade in the morning, music and mayhem in the City Park in the afternoon, and one of the best firework displays in the country as boats from all over the 195 miles of shoreline of our great inland sea, came to [view] a magnificent, spectacular and glorious display of illumination and pyrotechnics!
Soon we will be having the 124th celebration in our little town, and there will be no parade! Because of the very generous donation from the Rick Voigt Memorial Committee, there will be fireworks out on the lake — but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Fourth of July Parade will be a bit different. For one thing, it will be held June 28 and for another thing, it will be held — not only because our country is 224 years old, but because the Grand Marshall of the parade, Vera Stewart, is 100 years old! Oops, my mistake! Vera is 100 years young, as she is just a smart and able as she was when she and her husband Lee came to Walker in 1960 and started their City Dock Launch Service on the east side of the City Dock.
I got to know Vera very well when Lee had passed away and Vera joined seven other single gals and four of us married couples on a cruise on the Mediterranean Sea. The eight single gals were seated all together in the dining room and the four married couples were seated right next to them. We had a very enjoyable first night together on the ship, but that night the sea was quite rough and the next morning, the breakfast table of single gals was empty, while the table of married couples was full.
The rough sea had taken away the appetites of the single gals, and I remember Vera saying, “The moral of that story, is be certain you have a man with you when you cruise the Mediterranean!”
After our cruise we were boarding our plane to fly back home and Vera was looking out the plane’s window, watching them load up all the luggage. When the stewardess notified everybody to take their seats and fasten their seat belts, as the plane was ready to take off, Vera noticed her luggage was not yet on the plane! She rushed out of the plane, as the plane began to taxi forward! Knowing that Vera would be left behind, my wife and I followed her, so she wouldn’t be alone and the three of us caught the next flight home.
More recently, I have had the pleasure of getting together with Vera at the bridge table. Regardless of the fact that she is now a centenarian, she is without a doubt one of the best bridge players in the group.
The game of bridge requires a considerable amount of conversation before, during and after each and every hand, and Vera can always be found to keep up with the best of them!
Congratulations to the Rick Voight Committee for saving the fireworks on the Fourth of July, and congratulations to Vera Stewart for being selected as Grand Marshall of the parade — a parade of her own for contributing part of her 100 years to our little community.
Sorry we weren’t able to find a team of Bostaurus Oxen, nor a team of Percheron Horses for your parade Vera, but we want you to know, we love you, we are glad you chose our little town to spend 60 years of your wonderful life, and we wish you many, many more.
God bless you Vera Stewart, God bless the USA, and have a wonderful Fourth of July!
