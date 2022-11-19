by Otto Ringle
If the picture above is not suitable for your liking, blame Val Weberg. She is the one who asked if I knew anything about the POW Camp that used to be located near their property.
Actually, since tomorrow is Thanksgiving, perhaps the picture will remind us all, we have much to be thankful for!
The photo is that of a Japanese guarding American Prisoners of War, who are living in that hole — living in their own filth and fed about the same! This certainly wasn’t the case with German POWs living in America.
In prior columns, we talked about the prejudicial, detrimental and oftentimes hurtful feelings some people in the United States had over American citizens, who were of Japanese and German descent — especially during and long after WWII. At the time, that type of person did not realize it was the Nazi Party and members of the Nagamo-Yamamoto Japanese regime, who were causing the trouble — not the German nor the Japanese common man.
When I was a kid, the German POW Camp Val was asking about was located southwest of town, adjacent to Tianna Golf Course. It was bad enough our family was of German descent, but it made matters worse when Dad was called out to the POW Camp to treat an inmate who needed medical attention.
Some people in Walker thought Dad should concentrate on taking care of his patients in his hospital and not be concerned about the POW Camp. The only reason our family was allowed to remain in Walker was because Dad was the only doctor in northern Cass County.
Thinking back to those days, as kids we didn’t think anything of the POW Camp — there were never problems as far as we knew. Once in a while, the prisoners came into town in plain clothes, in small numbers and closely attended. They actually had it pretty nice, as they were taken care of and treated very well. Since our own men were gone because of the war, some of the POWs took our men’s place — working in the stores, lumbering in the woods and farming the fields.
While treating one of the POWs, Dad became very good friends with him.Perhaps because his name was Helmuth — the same as Dad’s uncle who fought in the German Army and was wounded in the Battle of Stalingrad when the Russians turned back the Germans.
Dad and Helmuth used to speak German together, but Helmuth hadn’t finished high school before he had to go into the army, so Dad helped him with the requirements to obtain his diploma. Dad also put him to work in his hospital — loading the huge, wood-burning furnace with big, heavy logs, climbing to the top of the four-story building to change screen and storm windows in the spring and fall, and other jobs that required difficult, physical labor.
There is an interesting article in a prior issue of this Pilot Independent, written by Bill Macklin, entitled, “German POWs in Minnesota Never Had It So Good!” Macklin writes about a POW who was given ice cream bars, candy and cigarettes whenever he wanted. His first meal at the camp was soup, vegetables, meat, milk, fish, grapes, coffee and more ice cream.
In a letter back home to Germany, he wrote “So etwas habe ich noch nie gegessen!” Which means, “Never have I had a meal like that!”
Another newspaper reporter who asked the commandant of the POW Camp if he ever had any problem with any of the prisoners wanting to escape. The commandant replied, “Hell no! You couldn’t drive those guys out of here.They are treated too well.”
We didn’t ever hear from Helmuth after his repatriation, however many of those POWs returned to Walker and the Leech Lake Area as tourists — to stroll down our streets without security, walk alone through the beauty of our woodlands and visit the farms where they had worked. Some even stayed to live the rest of their lives — to live with those misty-colored memories of the way they were in a POW Camp southwest of a little town called Walker — a time in their lives when they never had it so good!
We have it pretty good too, and we are certainly thankful for that. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.