Before we discuss the logo at right, I must very sincerely apologize for the way I screwed up the column on the Anderson family! Sorry I called you a boy Harper! And I am very apologetic to Michelle Anderson, the owner of Chippewa Lodge along with her husband Josh, for getting Michelle’s dad Martin and his brother Warren mixed up. That’s what happens when you get old!
So, back in 1896, when our little town was incorporated, our founder Pat McGarry, very intelligently suggested the following words, “If our new town is to succeed, we must get along with our neighboring nation.”
Yesterday was supposed to be “Unity Day 2020” in Walker. The annual event was scheduled to be held in the Garden Pavilion at the City Rock Garden, but it didn’t happen! We will go into some of the possible reasons the very important day did not take place later, but please permit me to give you a little history as to how the day came about in the first place.
Last April, our Gov. Tim Walz made the following statement, “It is time for policy being done to Indian people to stop, and for policy to be done in partnership with Native Nations to begin and continue.”
With these words in mind, members of the Leech Lake Culture Alliance and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe put their heads together and came up with the idea of having an annual Unity Day in the City Rock Garden. Unity Day would be held on the Autumnal Equinox, the fourth Tuesday in September when the time of day and night are the same — a day of unity!
Unity Day 2019 was a tremendous success! About 100 people enjoyed a keynote address given by Faron Jackson, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe chairman, an unbelievable performance of hoop dancing by the Sampson Brothers from Minneapolis, a wonderful meal put on by Northern Lights Event Center, and the unveiling of an amazing, bronze Statue of Unity, created by the same artist who sculpted the Circle of Time — Joel Randell from Oklahoma.
Naturally, the first reason that comes to mind, as to why Unity Day 2020 did not take place might be because our very unprecedented days of COVID-19. However, we had Walker Bay Live on some Thursdays this past summer. We had entertainment in the Community Church Pavilion on Sundays. Churches have held services outside, and there were other events that were held this summer with the precautions necessary to prevent the deadly disease from spreading.
Unity Day 2020 in Walker did not take place — the day of agreement, cooperation and unity between our two communities! Please permit me to give you some possible reasons why it didn’t happen. More than 50 individuals, businesses and organizations from both our communities donated over $20,000 to have the garden pavilion built. Some even gave memorials to their past departed loved ones. Although their names were temporarily displayed, they were never displayed permanently.
The day before Unity Day 2019, there was an altercation in school between two boys of our two communities. The boy from the Leech Lake Band was suspended, while the boy from Walker got off scot-free.
And lastly, the Honor Guards of our two communities had a disagreement as to how the colors were to be presented. Extremely unfortunately the colors of the LLBO were not presented!
A book containing all the weekly “Old and New” columns during the past four years is in the process of being put together in very limited editions. The book will also contain thank you letters from readers who appreciated the columns.
One of those readers was Chairman Jackson. “Unity Day 2019 was a very special day — a celebration of two cultures coming together, working together for the sake of our children, grandchildren and future generations to come. I like to look to the future with optimism. We can all make a positive impact on the future. We are all in this together, building good strong friendships,” Jackson’s letter said.
Another letter came from Pastor Rod Anderson, who was the chaplain at Gustavus Adolphus. “Thanks for taking up the important issue of bias and prejudice in your columns. I choose not to use the words ‘race’ or ‘racism,’ because there is only one race — the human race — while bias and prejudices are unlimited and innumerable! Giving all peoples a chance is what we must do.”
If any one would like to reserve a copy now, call (218) 507-0525. Unity Day 2020 did not happen, regardless of our Governor’s words, “It is time for policy with our Native Nations to begin!” Regardless of the LLBO chairman’s words, “We are all in this together!” Regardless of the words of a chaplain of a major state college, “Giving all peoples a chance is what we must do!”
With all these important words in mind, let us look forward to Unity Day 2021 and many more successful Unity Days to come! Perhaps the event should be taken over by the Chamber, since the success of Unity Day is so vitally important to the future of our two communities! If not, then the least we can do is remember the words of one of our founders spoken 124 years ago! And again, my sincere apologies to the Anderson family.
