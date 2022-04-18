by Otto Ringle
The year was 1946. The sample room was Mankenberg’s “Butch’s Pub.” The game was poker and the conversation was about leprosy — interrupted by a tremendous blast!
Young Smokey raised his head, but old Gyp just laid there. Butch’s Pub shook! In fact, the entire town of Walker shook!
Everyone in Butch’s ran toward the door, jumped over Gyp and Smokey, a couple of wonderful Labrador Retrievers, who were obviously not impressed by the blast, but lay in front of the door as they always did. However, a shower of glass falling from the sky caused Butch’s patrons to run back into the solitude and safeness of their sanctuary on Walker’s main street, located where Cedar Point Realty is today.
Tony Potvin’s garage, just down the street where Thrifty White Drug Store is now, was a billow of smoke and fire! Something inside the garage exploded and the plate glass windows of the garage were showered throughout main street. Although never proven as true, rumors told the story that Ed Bowman was working on a gasoline-filled engine while smoking a cigarette. Ed was not around to verify the story and years later, as a consulting dentist for Woodrest Nursing Home, I tried to get the true story from Ed’s mother Luthera, but was never able to do so.
Butch had been in business for about 13 years when Tony Potvin’s Garage blew. He had applied for a liquor license when Prohibition went down the tube in 1933. However, Charlie Carlson was on the City Council and his “College Inn” was the only saloon in town to be granted a license. Butch’s Pub was mostly a beer tavern, although occasionally Butch would provide a bottle of booze to the poker players, who would pass it around the poker table and drink from the bottle — without glasses or mix.
One of Butch’s best customers was Ferd, an old, cigar-chewing Irishman, who would switch his cigar from one side of his mouth to the other as he would sing the old Irish tune, “MacNamara’s Band.”
“The drums they bang and the cymbals clang, the horns they blaze away. Macarthy puffs the old bassoon and I the pipes do play. Hennessey toothily tootles the flute; the music is something grand. A credit to old Ireland is MacNamara’s Band!
Ferd carried a diamond-willow cane and as he sang, he would pretend to lead the band with his cane.
One morning, as I was delivering the Minneapolis Tribune to Butch’s Pub, I stepped over Gyp and Smokey as I entered the pub, to hear the old, cirgar-chewing Irishman had changed the lyrics to his usual and customary tune. Instead of singing the words of “MacNamara’s Band,” while chewing on his cigar, he gave a surprisingly well-rehearsed version of singing the same tune, but he sang the words from the 13th Chapter, Verse 45, of the Book of Leviticus! “The leper in whom the plague is, his clothes shall be rent and his head shall be bare. He shall put a covering upon his lip and shall cry, unclean, unclean!”
Why did old Irishman substitute his usual and customary tune of singing MacNamara’s Band to words from the Book of Leviticus? An unproven rumor around Walker was that he himself had Hansen’s Disease. My Dad, who was a physician and also a good friend of Butch Mankenberg, tried to convince Butch and his customers, that Hansen’s Disease was not contagious and prolonged intimate contact was needed for its spread. Nevertheless, whenever the old Irishman sat at the poker table when the booze bottle was passed around — he was always missed!
There is always some kind of a bug! After the biblical days of the leper, there was the bubonic plague —the epidemic disease that almost wiped out the entire world! Butch and my Dad remember well the epidemic of syphilis that scourged Walker in the early ‘30s and almost wiped out the entire town of Backus!
In the 1990s, there was the auto-immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and today there is the coronavirus and all its variants. There is always a bug to talk about in the sample rooms of Walker, and you can read about some of them by checking out my new website: www.booksboutleechlake.com
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
