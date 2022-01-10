by Otto Ringle
For the past couple of weeks, we have been talking about all the activity that existed on Front Street and down at City Dock during the beginning of our little town. This week, let’s talk about the guy after whom our little town was named. Many thought, and still think, that our town should have been called something like “MacVille,” or “Garrytown.” After all, it was Pat McGarry who was our founder. He served as our first mayor and was responsible for providing many of the “firsts” in our town.
Pat McGarry built our first hospital first resort and was responsible for our first library, first school and first courthouse. It was Pat McGarry who organized Cass County, named the first county officials, with himself as the first commissioner. Pat McGarry served as Representative of the 52nd District and later, our State Senator. As Senator, he secured Ah-Gwah-Ching Sanitorium. McGarry had many friendships and those friendships resulted in the establishment of Camp Danworthy with the “Fish family, and Tianna Country Club with the Andress family. He was not only a first-class businessman, politician and entrepreneur but also an all-around good guy.
Then along comes a lumberman from Ohio, who storms into our Leech Lake area with his men and their axes and saws and cuts down all the beautiful stands of cedar, spruce, tamarack, white pine and our beautiful Norway pines. After he and his lumbermen had completely depleted, destroyed and demolished our wonderful timberlands, he picks up and leaves. And we name our town after him? Who would do that? What do you think was going through the creative mind of Pat McGarry when he saw what was happening?
Ironically, it was McGarry who thought this dude might build a lumbermill alongside his huge silo that stood next to the lakeshore on the east end of town, which the lumbermen were using to burn all the sawdust created from cutting all the trees.
It was Pat McGarry, as our first mayor, who said to Thomas Barlow Walker, “If you build a sawmill in our town, we’ll name the town after you.”
So Tom goes home to his wife Harriet and told her of Pat’s offer. Harriet, who was a good Christian woman, counteroffers, “You tell Pat you’ll build a mill if all the businessmen on Main Street clean up their act! The street is full of bars and houses of ill repute!”
Now all of us know that was never going to happen. The businessmen were making way too much money, and the lumbermen were having way too much fun. So Tom gets together with his buddy, Healy Akeley, and together they build a mill in Healy’s town ... Akeley! Today, all the original trees are gone. However, thanks to the efforts of the US. Forest Service, they have been replaced, resulting in our wonderful Chippewa National Forest. We still have our beautiful Leech Lake and are left with a name that is also associated with an arts center and a library in the Twin Cities. We also had a railroad that contributed considerably to the success of the beginning of our new town. In addition to his friend, Healy Akeley, Tom Walker also had another good friend, James Hill; and together they were instrumental in bringing the Brainerd and Northern Minnesota Railroad to the area.
Young Tommy Walker had a rough life. His father passed away when he was only nine years old and he had to go to work at that very young age in order to help support the family. Although he was not able to go to school, young Tom read a lot and was able to get into Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. After graduation, he met his wife Harriet and together they moved to northern Minnesota. Tom got together with a couple of his buddies, Levi Butler and Howard Mills, and formed a logging company. However it wasn’t long before the enterprising young man broke away from his partners and formed the Red River Lumber Co., with his two sons, and the rest is history.
Today our little town of Walker, Minn., is fortunate to be named after a very successful lumberman who also shared his name with the Walker Art Center and Walker Library in Minneapolis.
We sincerely thank Pat McGarry for all he did for our town, our county and our wonderful Leech Lake Area — and despite the circumstances mentioned above, we especially love our little Walker, Minn.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.