March 15, 1941
Photo submitted

Originally the Ides of March was the 74th day in the Roman calendar, corresponding to the 15th of March. It was marked by several religious observances and was notable in Rome as a deadline for settling debts.

In 44 B.C., the day became notorious as the date of the assassination of Julius Caesar, which made the Ides of March a turning point in Roman history. Today  it still is considered by many to be a day on which to be cautious and aware.

