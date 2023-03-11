Originally the Ides of March was the 74th day in the Roman calendar, corresponding to the 15th of March. It was marked by several religious observances and was notable in Rome as a deadline for settling debts.
In 44 B.C., the day became notorious as the date of the assassination of Julius Caesar, which made the Ides of March a turning point in Roman history. Today it still is considered by many to be a day on which to be cautious and aware.
It is true, the slogan, “Beware the Ides of March” has some merit, as many terrible events have occurred in our world on that date. In addition to conspirators led by Marcus Junius Brutus stabbing dictator Julius Caesar in 44 B.C., the French raided southern England in 1360 and 48 hours of rape, pillaging and murder followed. In 1889 a cyclone wrecked six warships in a harbor in Samoa, leaving more than 200 sailors dead. In 1917, Czar Nicholas of Russia ended a 304-year-old dynasty and ushered in Bolshevik rule. In 1939 Nazi troops seized the provinces of Bohemia and Moravia, wiping Czechoslovakia off the map.
As a paperboy in 1941 I remember vividly leaving the house on March 15 to pick up my newspapers. As a little 10-year-old, I was not very excited about going out in below zero temperatures and getting blown away by 85 mph winds. Some 45 people died that day in one Minnesota’s worst blizzards ever.
In 1952, 73.62 inches of rain fell on the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, enough to be registered as the world’s most voluminous 24-hour rainfall. In 1971, CBS canceled the Ed Sullivan Show, and in 1988, NASA reported that the ozone layer over the Northern Hemisphere had been depleted three times faster than predicted. On March 15, 2003, the World Health Organization issued a global health alert that a mysterious respiratory disease called SARS (Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome) was also something about which to be vitally concerned.
As concerning as the day might be, many have capitalized on the Ides of March. Thornton Wilder wrote a book by that name, George Clooney starred in a movie by that name. Myles Kennedy made a music album, as did a musical group called “The Ides of March.”
Today is the 15th of March 2023, but don’t let a date on the calendar keep you from getting out and living on the wild side. Who knows? You might turn out to be a musician, a movie star or perhaps even a writer, as old Will Shakespear once said, “Et tu, Brute?”
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.