Remember a couple of months ago, I featured the “old” segment of this column with my dad delivering almost all of the babies in Cass County during his productive years from 1930 to 1970.
The “new” segment of the column was the unbelievable, yet wonderful subject of in vitro fertilization! I added a personal touch to the column by writing about one of my granddaughters and her husband, Ellise and Jason Johnson.
The picture is the result, and I would like to introduce to all of you, a new kid on the block — Brooklynn Bella Johnson! I received the birth announcement from my daughter, Mara Loomis, and she informed me that about six weeks into the in vitro fertilization process, Ellise and Jason were told Ellise’s HCG level was high and the embryo had split into two identical twin girls!
With great anticipation, excitement and a feeling of enthusiasm and eagerness, Ellise and Jason planned on naming their two baby girls, Brooklynn and Bella. About a month later, however, there was only one heartbeat and Brooklynn Bella Johnson came into their lives! What a wonderful combination of God-given love and science!
Upon reading the text from my daughter Mara, announcing the blessed event, I could sense in her words that she was truly excited and elated upon becoming a grandmother, and I was reminded of the day some 60 years ago that I had the honor and the privilege of watching my dad deliver her! I had the same sense of excitement and elation upon becoming a father for the first time, and that excitement was repeated three times thereafter during the next four years! It is truly a thing of beauty to see the natural and normal process of a baby being born — an amazing, incredible, mysterious beauty of the unknown, and this beauty truly commands my respect!
Referring back to Mara’s birth announcement, where she mentioned the fact that Ellise’s HCG level was high, having been a dentist and knowing nothing about gynecology, I had no idea what “HCG” stood for and I had to Google it. Google told me that, “HCG stands for human chorionic gonadotropin, which is a hormone released by the human embryo after conception. It is used to diagnose pregnancy and a result greater than 5 mlU/ml is generally considered positive. The HCG level has to rise appropriately until it reaches around 1500 mlU/ml, and it doubles every three days or so during early pregnancy.”
After reading that definition, I again asked Google what “mlU/ml” stood for, and again Google explained to me that it stood for “Mili-International Units per Milliliter.” It was appearing that one unknown led to another and I was glad I chose dentistry rather than gynecology where all I had to know were simple little things, like the average size of a basaloid squamous cell carcinoma is about four millimeters, and it is commonly found on the base of the tongue.
Profoundly amazed by the subject of in vitro fertilization and the success in the case of Ellise and Jason, I asked them their feelings of the outcome and how they felt about little Brooklynn Bella. In addition to their ecstatic and overwhelming happiness, they gave me an interesting explanation concerning her name.
“Brooklynn is truly a miracle and a blessing to our family. She was our eighth embyro during the in vitro process and that is how she got her name. The two o’s in Brooklynn are infinitive — a circle that never ends. The infinity symbol upright is the number 8, meaning new beginnings, harmony, peace and balance. The middle name Bella is in remembrance of her twin sister.”
How beautiful are those words!
They, however, were not finished! They continued with a wonderful dissertation about their new task of parenthood.
“Our Heavenly Father picked our precious angel straight from heaven and delivered her to us completely flawless. We know God’s hand has been a part of our journey because we simply could not make our beautiful girl on our own. When being brand new parents, we have already learned so much. We have learned of the emotional bond families can have with one another, and how a new addition can so dramatically affect the family for the better. We are just starting the journey of parenthood, and we feel ready for the challenge. Our girl is worth every sleepless night and every dirty diaper. We look forward to the joy she will continue to bring into our family. Although infertility can have its challenges, we have felt truly blessed to have experienced the journey to get Brooklynn Bella into our lives. She is the latest of the countless blessing we have already received by the hands of the Lord!”
