Watching the Minnesota Gophers sneak by the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl the other night at Benson’s Sport Bar, surrounded by many huge wall-to-wall, 60-inch TV sets, reminded me of days gone by, when we took turns listening to the Golden Gophers on tiny little radios, hosted by the Hillberg cousins in their respective job locations: Darrell Hillberg at the Texaco Station and Perk Hillberg at Lundrigan’s Clothing.
It was a bittersweet night last month, as the Minnesota Gophers capped their season with an 18-6 win over West Virginia, bidding farewell to a number of seniors who had been playing throughout their careers at Minnesota. There were plenty of highlights for the maroon and gold, and perhaps the most entertaining, unexpected and surprising occurred when big, 6-foot, 9-inch, 380-pound lineman Dan Faalele from Melbourne, Australia, lined up in the backfield and rambled into the end zone for a touchdown — followed by a two-point conversion on a pass play from the place-kick holder to the tight end. The combination of the two surprising plays, totaling eight points, will certainly remain in our minds as memories of Gopher football.
There was no bitterness recalling the graduating seniors on Bernie Bierman’s Golden Gophers of 1941. There was only sweetness as we listened to the Gophers win their sixth National Championship — having won the coveted cup five times before in 1904, 1934, 1935, 1936, and as recently as the year before in 1940! The likes of All-American halfback Bruce Smith, All-American tackle Dick Wildung, All-Big 10 players Bill Daley and Len Levy, and Most Valuable Player Bob Sweiger were the heroes on the main street of our little town of Walker.
Darrell Hillberg was a devoted employee of Orville Ellis’ Texaco Station and was a big lineman for the Walker Warrior six-man football team during the late ‘30s, while his cousin Perk Hillberg was a loyal and faithful employee of Ed Lundrigan’s clothing store and a little scat-back for the Warriors during the same era. Both were very fine football players, and their teams dominated the Longbow Conference for many years in a row.
In those days, the Longbow Conference consisted of Cass Lake, Akeley, Pine River, Backus, Longville, Hackensack and Walker. The Warriors dominated all the sports every year — football, basketball and usually baseball. However, the Eveland family from Longville gave us some stiff competition on the baseball diamond.
The Hillberg boys continued their love for the game of football around the warmth of their respective barrel stoves in the Texaco Station, where the Village Square is now, and Lundrigan’s Clothing Store, where it remains today.
Every Saturday afternoon we would break up into small groups and alternate, taking turns listening to one half of the Gopher game with Darrell and the other half of the game with Perk. Both were very gracious hosts, as they made certain there was a warm fire in their barrel-stoves and a good, clear connection on their radio.
Writing this column in the warm Arizona sun during halftime of the 2022 Rose Bowl game between Ohio State and Utah, brought back memories of the 1941 Rose Bowl consisting of the battle between Nebraska and Stanford — wondering why the Gophers didn’t represent the Big Ten in the Rose Bowl, when the Gophers were National Champions? The answer to my quest came when I learned, although Minnesota had beaten Nebraska 13-7 during the regular season and it was the Cornhuskers’ only loss; in those days it was not in the University of Minnesota’s policy to accept a bowl invitation.
Funny how the warm Arizona sun can bring back memories of the warmth of a barrel stove in northern Minnesota some 80 years ago!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
