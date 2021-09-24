My teachers in the old Walker High School were very generous when they gave me Ds in both English and history, knowing for certain I would later have to take a course called, “Bonehead English” in order to get into Carleton College!
In those days, they would certainly say I would have no business writing this “The old and the new” column for The Pilot-Independent. Therefore, with the editor’s permission, this week I will fill my allotted space with some famous photographs.
I am certain you are familiar with all of them, nevertheless, I will tell a little about each, but all I will say about the top picture is that it brought about a tear to my eye and a lump in my throat when I saw it recently on television.
What a horrendous, horrifying situation that must have been, trying to get all of those people out of Afghanistan when the Taliban took over their government!
Raising the American flag on top of Mount Suribachi during the battle of Iwo Jima.
This kiss became a historic celebration of the end of WWII in Europe, known as VE Day.
In 1948, Babe Ruth made his final appearance in Yankee Stadium when his No. 3 was retired.
Marilyn Monroe standing over a subway ventilator grate in New York City.
Cassius Clay, who changed his name to Mohammad Ali, called himself the “Greatest!”
Eddie Adams won a Pulitzer with this 1975 photo showing the brutality of the Vietnam War.
At the 1980 Olympics, a team of college hockey players defeated the Soviet Union, considered to be the best team in the world.
Children leaving Sandy Hook Elementary School after a mass shooting in 2012 killed 20 children and six teachers.
Al-Qaeda hijacked two American airliners and flew them into the World Trade Center Towers on Sept. 11, 2001
Years from now, it would be interesting to know if the picture of the people passing a baby to a U.S. Marine to give to its father so they could flee from the Taliban, when the Taliban took over the Afghanistan government, becomes as famous as these other photographs.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
