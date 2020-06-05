by Otto Ringle
Remember after Mother’s Day last month, I mentioned I was disappointed because Marilyn Bonk from Hackensack was the only person who contributed information about her mom, Myrtle Yomak? Well the other day I received material from my good friend, Alice Groth, and since Alice is a retired teacher, I had best quote her words exactly as she wrote them or sure as shootin’, if I make a mistake, I will hear about it! And by the way, I must apologize to Marilyn, because a mistake was made in the caption under the photo of her mom. The caption read, “Marilyn Bonk,” while it should have been “Myrtle Yomak.” Sorry about that, Marilyn. Anyway, here are Alice’s exact words about her mother.
“Yes, my mother’s name was Dorothy Bell Gutekunst Hansen. I have no idea where the name Bell came from, but Gutekunst is German for “good people,” as my grandfather’s family were good, hard-working people coming from Germany in the early 1900s. I was the oldest of four children, and my Dad’s name was Helge Hansen. He was born in Copenhagen and grew up on the farm my Grandfather Hansen owned outside of Ann Arbor, Mich. In addition to helping run the farm, Dad also knew a little about the upholstery trade, which he learned from my grandfather. Dad was able to pay his own way through the College of Engineering at the University of Michigan and later received a master’s degree in teaching at the University of Michigan, before he transferred to the University of Minnesota.
Mom and Dad married late and were eager for me to be born, as she was 27 years old and he was 29. We moved to Minneapolis when I was in ninth grade, and it was difficult for Mom, as she had to leave her parents and their wonderful life on the farm.
Mom was also a hard worker, first in my grandfather’s store and then for her growing family. My grandfather’s store was a general grocery store located on the main street of Ann Arbor. Mom did the books, ordered supplies and waited on people. It was a good job that paid her way through college, as Mom graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in library science. Because of that, she had me reading when I was only four years old. My books were either given to me or books from the library. At home, she cooked, cleaned, did laundry, sewed my clothes and canned the considerable amount of produce from our family garden. My job was to feed the chickens and collect their eggs. My favorite birthday cake was a chocolate angel food cake from the many extra eggs I gathered. Mom baked every Saturday and my other favorites were her fruit pies from our own fruit trees: peach, apple and cherry. I also picked strawberries and raspberries from our own berry patches. We found blueberries and huckleberries in the swamps around Ann Arbor that also were used in mom’s pies.
Mom loved to dress me up in plaids and braid my hair in pigtails. She sewed most of my clothes until I was in the seventh grade, when I took a class in sewing. I did okay, but I am certain I would have done much better if Mom was my teacher. However during those days, I preferred playing outside with the other kids, rather than learning how to sew. I loved to go barefoot but in the fall, Buster Brown shoes were there for me, and spring brought patent leather shoes, at mom’s insistence. Dresses were for church, but Mom sewed me shorts and slacks, as I loved to climb trees. Mom was a “lady,” but I was not very “lady-like,” as I liked to run in the woods and fields, ride my bike around our dirt roads with my friends, and hang upside down from a tree branch — in a skirt!
Dad passed away when he was 74 years old, and I spent several weeks with my Mom before we moved her from her home on 50 acres of land south of Hillsdale, Mich., into a brand-new two-bedroom condominium in town. She lived there very comfortably until she fell and broke her collarbone. I then moved her to May Creek here in Walker, which was just being constructed, so she was able to choose her own room. Now I was able to bring her to church, attend church events, shopping and go out to lunch together. When she became less able to get around, we ate lunch together at May Creek.
Mom was 91 years old when she moved to May Creek and almost 98 when she left us. She considered May Creek a very fine place to live, and she loved and appreciated those who helped her, each and every day of her last seven years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.