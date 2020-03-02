by Otto Ringle
I’ve been trying to find a complete list of all of the mayors of our little town. I contacted both City Hall and the Historical Society with no luck. I asked Google, and the only notable person mentioned was, Mary Welsh Hemingway, journalist wife of Ernest Hemingway.
Would you believe, Willard Arends was not even mentioned! I’m not even certain who the first mayor was!
Some historical documents say it was Charles Kinkel and some say it was Pat McGarry. However, that is probably because, when Walker was first founded in 1896, McGarry was listed as “President of the Council” and Kinkel became “Mayor” later.
My personal acquaintance with past mayors of Walker began with my old WHS classmate Newell (Lefty) Ellis, who was mayor in 1973. Before then, I guess I didn’t care much!
Fred Grindall was credited with cleaning up all the brothels in town, in conjunction with Minnesota Statute 609.322, which mandated the end of prostitution in 1979. I was personally interested in the efforts of my neighbor, Brad Walholf, when he tried his very best to get a critical-access hospital in Walker. I was interested because my practice was designated as a critical-access dental office at the time, and I will never forget when Brad stood up against Sen. Norm Colman, when the senator belittled our town by calling Brad’s request, “small-town stuff”!
Brad came back with strong words of his own, “A critical-access hospital in Walker is anything but small-town stuff! It is about saving lives!”
In 2005, during Brad’s last term of office, a five-year comprehensive study, suggested a monument, which would depict the art, culture and history of our little town.Efforts to do so began when Mary and Brian Johnson suggested a “Pathway of Time” that would consist of a paved pathway following the shoreline from their lighthouse to the old saw-dust burner, and along the pathway, where several bronze statues depicting the art, history and culture of our Leech Lake area could be located.
The statue project coincided with four Walker mayors — Brad Walholf, Brian Johnson, Scott Bruns and Jed Shaw. We went round and round with the project, which spread over a period of 13 years.
From 2005, when the five-year comprehensive study was conducted, to 2011, when First Lady Mary Johnson unveiled six beautiful bronze statues in front of the Cass County Museum and the Pathway of Time became the Circle of Time, and after much more discussion and negotiating, in 2018, when seven more statues were added — each unveiled by their respective donor.
Although Brian Johnson was mayor for only a very short period of time, he accomplished a considerable amount of good for our community. His lighthouse has become our town icon and his “Little Free Libraries” in front of the Post Office and the Loon Shop are well-used. Brian was often seen plowing snow and cutting grass along the highway, and he even handed out chocolate-covered potato chips to people as they passed by his office! Brian was always doing his very best to brighten up a person’s day, living up to his motto of, “Paying It Forward!”
During our work on the Circle of Time, he and I discussed many projects that never materialized — the most disastrous of which was the loss of the Beulah Leona — a huge paddlewheel cruise boat that would have been a tremendous asset to our area.
Mary Johnson was without a doubt the most regal, noble and dignified “First Lady” our little town has ever had! This is shown in the above picture, despite the glass of beer she is holding. I personally had the pleasure of working with Mary on our Leech Lake Arts and Culture Alliance, and it is a bit ironic when Mary, with her past history and training in the arts, left our group, we dropped the word, “arts” and we are now simply called, Leech Lake Culture Alliance!
Rest in peace, Brian; and thanks for all you do for our community, Mary!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.