by Otto Ringle
The tough part of getting old is you have lost most of your old friends. However the best part of getting old is you get to make new friends. And many of my new friends are the gals I play bridge with every Tuesday morning at the Legion Club. Bridge used to be a man’s game but today, almost all the members of our bridge club are women. One of those women and a very good bridge player is a gal by the name of Gerry Peterson. I don’t know how old Gerry is, but I know two things: one, she is one of the best bridge players in the club, and two, it won’t be very long before she will receive a letter from the President of the United States of America!
In between hands at the bridge table, we are able to talk about each other’s family; where they are and what they are dong; and one of the most interesting stories comes from Gerry Peterson and her husband, Stan. Stan was one of three children of Christen and Marie Peterson, who came to the Leech Lake area in 1920. They started a farm in the Steamboat Bay area, which they called “Hiawatha Farms.” Coming from Norway, the elder Petersons knew nothing about the legendary chief of the Onondaga Tribe of the Ojibwe, but they enjoyed Henry Longfellow’s epic poem, “Song of Hiawatha,” which their kids learned while attending the old Leech Lake School, located in the Wilkinson area.
In the fall, duck hunters would ask Marie if they could sleep in the barn and if she would make pancakes for them before they headed out on Steamboat Bay for their morning hunt. This brought about the idea of turning Hiawatha Farms into Hiawatha Beach Resort, which it became in 1924. In the wintertime, to bolster their income, the family made cedar strip boats that became the most popular boat on Leech Lake until after World War II, when the introduction of aluminum and fiberglass boats became popular.
Leech Lake Boat Works was located in the basement of the Chase Hotel, which the Peterson family bought in 1950. When the Petersons sold the Chase, they kept the old Isabelle Hotel, which was located on the other side of Lake May Creek, completely remodeled it and changed its name to the Northwood Beach Motel.
Gerry and Stan Peterson became experts and skilled developers with their involvement with Seven Pines on Pumphouse Bay, Christmas Point on Shingobee Bay, Chippewa Beach and Campers Landing on Little Hardwood Point, and Steamboat Bend on Steamboat Bay. During the winter months, they spent their time in Arizona; not just sitting around, enjoying the many days of sunshine, but rather with their real estate developments in the Apache Junction area. This is when my wife Joyce and I became very good friends of Gerry and Stan. When Joyce and I first began thinking about a retirement home, we first searched all over the world. We almost purchased a beautiful townhome in Costa del Sol, located high above the Straits of Gibraltar. However Joyce, being the more practical of the two of us, pointed out that it would cost a fortune just flying back and forth from Madrid to Minneapolis.
We then considered Florida, but the extreme high humidity did not agree with Joyce’s COPD, so we bought an acre of land in Apache Junction from Gerry and Stan. It was a beautiful parcel of land with a wash running through the middle that would have made a wonderful running creek when it rained. With a background of the majestic Superstition Mountains, it would have made a lovely retirement home site, and since the Petersons also had a home there, we would have contacts to make friends with others in the development.
However, as the area progressed, it became more and more of a huge trailer park, so we sold it and bought a condo in Fountain Hills, Arizona, which has today been in the family for 35 years.
Although Christen and Marie Peterson did not come to the Leech Lake area until 1920, almost half a century after Henry Scovall and George LeBorneau were the first to file for their tracts of land in 1879, they are nevertheless prime examples of the courage and endurance it takes to come to an unknown area and establish the developments the Peterson family have been involved in during the formative years of Walker’s days of the old and the new.
