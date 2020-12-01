by Otto Ringle
Did you miss us? I say “us” because nowadays Word Perfect on the computer does most of the work! Evidently, I forgot to push the “send” button on the computer last week, which was necessary to send last week’s column to The Pilot.
I am going to send it this week again, however, because I learned something when writing the column and perhaps you will also. Did you know Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey to be our national symbol and the eagle to be the bird of choice for Thanksgiving dinner? Everybody knows the pilgrims were very spiritual Christians, who left their homeland when England created the Church of England, as they did not approve of how religious services were being conducted.
Did you know, however, the pilgrims left Plymouth, England on Sept. 6, 1620, in two ships — the Speedwell and the Mayflower? Not far into their journey, the Speedwell began taking in water and all the cargo, crew and passengers climbed aboard the Mayflower.
They intended to sail into the Hudson River and settle in New York, but they were a bit off course and landed in Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts — a couple hundred miles off course! The trip took 66 days — over two months of sailing through the turbulent and tumultuous waters of the Atlantic Ocean!
Everybody knows of the love triangle on board the ship of John Alden, Priscilla Mullins and Myles Standish. And everybody knows the eventual marriage of John and Priscilla was immortalized in an 1858 epic poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow — a direct descent of the Aldens — entitled “The Courtship of Miles Standish.”
I think of Thanksgiving of getting together with the family, listening to professional football and eating dinner consisting not only of turkey, but also mashed potatoes, gravy and especially cranberries! I love cranberries!
Our little town should have been named, McGarryville, Mactown or perhaps, Garrytown! All Tom Walker did was storm into our area, cut down all our beautiful pine lands and leave us for more pine trees out west! The only reason our little town was named after Walker, was because our Mayor Pat McGarry thought Walker would build a lumber mill here if we named the town after him!
McGarry did much more for our town than did old Tom! Not only was Pat our first mayor, but he set up a bunch of white tents for our visiting tourists and called it “White City.” He was also instrumental in bringing the railroad into town and when it came, bringing hundreds of visitors, he built his Pameda Hotel where the Village Square is now. He was also our representative and senator for our area, but perhaps the best thing he did for our area was the fact that he was a friend with our neighboring nation across the bay!
Pat always said, “If our new town is to succeed, we must get along with them!” Although on Nov. 26, 1896, the winds howled for three days, blowing blinding snow, and the temperatures plunged below zero, Pat and his family invited many of the Native Americans in Onigum to the first Thanksgiving in our town in his new Pameda Hotel. Regardless of the weather, they were able to get together, and although the day is referred to nationally as the “Thanksgiving Day Blizzard,” we in our little town could call it “McGarry’s Unity Day with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe”!
Today, because of COVID-19, Thanksgiving wasn’t the same as other years. Family gatherings were limited, and perhaps a member of the family was sick at home, or heaven forbid, had passed away because of the dreaded virus! If you had a member of the family who is in a nursing home, you weren’t able to have them over for dinner or even visit them! I hope you contacted them in some way — a telephone call or better yet by Facetime. Remember, they are all alone, they miss you and love you very much!
Exciting news! As I write this, drug companies Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, just announced they have a vaccine for COVID-19 that is more than 90 percent effective! And, to add to the excitement, Moderna and Astrozeneca claim their vaccines are 95 percent effective! What wonderful news!
Although it will be a long time before these vaccines are available to the general public — when that time comes, please take advantage of them! Even if you don’t care about yourself, please take it for your friends and neighbors! Perhaps, by the time of our next family gatherings — maybe at Easter — not only our dinner tables, but more importantly, our churches will be full again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.