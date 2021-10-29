You have seen half of this picture on billboards all over northern Minnesota.. However, the best part of the picture on those billboards has been cut off. Just kidding, Charlie, you’re beautiful too!
I can think of no one more qualified to fit the “Old” category of this column than “Old” Charlie Thompson! In order to qualify to be featured in this column, however, Charlie had to answer a few very difficult questions. He did pretty good, but I think Debbie helped him a lot.
One of the questions Charlie answered was, “What is the most important qualification necessary to be a good businessman?” Charlie had only five words: “Surround yourself with wonderful people.”
In my humble opinion, however, I think their success was a bit more complicated than that, to obtain what Debbie and Charlie were able to do. As an example — in order to surround yourself with wonderful people, one has to be a bit wonderful themselves and, even more importantly, one must have a wonderful partner!
Debbie and Charlie are a couple of local Walker kids. They both graduated from the Walker-Hackensack High School, where Charlie participated in basketball, baseball and golf. However, when you look at the guy, you would have thought he would have been a heck of a football player!
Deb was active in school also,having participated in band and choir while working at Woodrest Nursing Home. Nevertheless, she proudly adds, “I still found time to have fun!”
In 1974, Charlie and Debbie were married and together they had two boys — Chris and Brad, who have also been very beneficial to the success of their family enterprises.
We first knew Charlie when we were involved with the “Goalpost.” The “Goalpost” is called, “Benson’s Eating and Drinking Emporium” these days, and is located on the mainstreet of our little town. It was perhaps one of the first sports bars in the country having opened in 1981 — 40 years ago. After being an eating and drinking emporium itself, featuring fun and food in a football atmosphere for only two years, in November 1983, there was a terrible fire. The annual Eelpout Festival was scheduled for the upcoming February, so there were only three months to get the sports bar opened again to take advantage of the many fun-loving sportsmen who invaded our little town during the busy weekend.
A young contractor who had recently moved back to Walker from the Cities, where he was foreman of a restoration crew in a five-state area, was hired for the seemingly unattainable and insurmountable task. Charlie not only accomplished the tremendous task of remodeling but his little house band, consisting of his buddies, Snork Safranek, Ken and Ron Bennett, entertained the ‘Pouters on a huge green dance floor that resembled a football field, complete with yard lines and yard- markers, while the help wore referee shirts and carried whistles that they blew if they anticipated any trouble!
Charlie not only played drums with the quartet but had a great imitation of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues!” It wasn’t long before Charlie’s many aptitudes, productivity and intuitiveness enabled him to branch out with his two sons in their two new businesses: Thompson Restoration and Thompson Rent-All.
One could not only obtain an excellent remodeling job, one could also rent anything they were looking for, and during the winter months, fish house rentals filled an otherwise slow time of the year.
In 2001, Debbie and Charlie purchased Rolla and Jerry Bialke’s Inn at the Y, converted it to Charlie’s Up North and added the very popular Boat Bar,”\ which consists of an old, vintage, wooden Chris-Craft that used to plow the waters of our beautiful Leech Lake many years ago.
Our little town of Walker is blessed with many great eating and drinking establishments.! For being such a little town of around 900 hungry souls, it is amazing all the eateries do as well as they do!
The Piggy BBQ is proud of their barbecued specials. Both Bayside and the 502 boast the best hamburgers in town, while both the Village Square and Benson’s boast the best pizza!
Boulders has its senior specials and Mustang Sally’s is also a popular supper club. In addition to those seven, Walker also has Wilbur’s, The Legion, Shingobee Inn, Green Scene, Jimmy’s, The Outdoorsman, Von Hansons and WineDown. Then there are Subway, Hardees, Dairy Queen and the convenience food counters at Holiday and Orton’s!
How many is that? Twenty-one places to get something to eat! And, you can purchase what you want to eat from any of those places and bring it up the hill to Portage Brewery! If you want the best broasted chicken in the area, if it is nice out, go to the Boat Bar at Charlie’s Up North, and if it is cold or rainy, sit inside by a cozy fireplace and be served by a couple of very wonderful Walker kids.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.