I had a soft-shell taco filled with ground beef, tomatoes and shredded lettuce with a side of refried beans at the Cabana Bar at Zona Rosa one night last summer. Although Zona Rosa’s “Flaming Fajita” was voted the best fajita in Minnesota, it is way too much for me to consume at one sitting, so I prefer just one of their soft-shell tacos.
Zona Rosa is owned and operated by Deb and Gary Wilkening. However the popular Mexican restaurant is not the only enterprise of the Wilkening family. Al and Ruth Wilkening came to the Walker area in 1969, and three years later opened the Wilkening Manufacturing, where their interior baffle designed, fireboxed fireplace was and still is their signature product.
I first met Ruth Wilkening when she was a patient at my old dental office down by the City Dock overlooking Walker Bay. It was in 1973 and I recall Ruth saying, as she entered the operatory, “What a beautiful view!”
The office did have a beautiful view, as it used to be the old Doc Muskatin’s Dental Office, and it overlooked the City Dock with lots of activity.
Ruth continued to be a regular advocate of the importance of a six-month dental check-up until her husband Al passed away in 1979. At that time she became sole manager of the company, and she was in charge of marketing their product all over the United States — much too busy to go to the dentist on a regular basis!
In addition to running Zona’s, Deb and Gary Wilkening have been very active in community affairs. In 2005, when the Circle of Time was first planned, Deb was on the Walker City Park Board, while Gary sat on the city council. Everything had to be approved by them, before Mayor Brian Johnson unveiled the first phase of the project three years later.
Let’s get back to their beautiful Cabana Bar! Deb and Gary’s Cabana Bar in their popular Mexican restaurant is another one of Walker’s best kept secrets — in addition to the City Rock Garden. It is a beautiful little spot with luscious, green grass surrounding age-old elm trees and exquisite and elegant flower gardens.
As I relished in the splendor of the surroundings, I could not help but recall the days, almost 80 years ago, when I delivered newspapers to Dave Brassard’s “Dave’s Cafe” that used to be where Zona’s is now. Since the cafe was kiddy-corner from the B&NM Railroad Depot, Dave had a booming business, not only with the railroad men, but also with the many passengers who were waiting for their train connections, or after coming off the train from their trip up north from the Cities.
The passenger train from the Cities rolled into Walker at midnight, and since Dave’s Cafe was open around the clock, seven days a week, it was a convenient stopover for the thirsty and hungry train passengers. Dave had a son named Earl Brassard, who was an excellent gardener. Earl was a single man, so he had plenty of time to work on his huge, bountiful garden in the area where the Cabana Bar is now. Because of the very fertile ground in Earl’s ample and abundant garden, the area around the bar is luxurious and luscious today.
The corner of Fifth Street and Front Street, where Zona’s is located, has a long and interesting history.
Walker’s very first hotel was built there the year Walker was incorporated in 1896. The hotel was called the Spaulding and of course it also housed a saloon with sleeping rooms upstairs — one of many in those days.
John King’s Corner Saloon was located there and later Smith’s Barbershop. Then came Joe Mearow’s City Restaurant followed by Frank Brown’s Lunch Counter.
Although businesses downstairs turned over often, the sleeping rooms upstairs flourished. Fire destroyed the building in 1904 and Albert Carlson bought the remains for Bert Jamison’s peanut, popcorn and candy store.
In 1922, Dave Brassard opened his “Dave’s Cafe.” There was an interesting business east of the old Spaulding Hotel — an old grist mill. Farmers around Walker, Hackensack and Akeley brought their wheat, rye and corn into the grist mill and huge, flat, disk-shaped stones would rotate against one another to grind the grain into flour. The flour was then bagged up and shipped on the B&NM Railroad, conveniently located right across Front Street, to the mills in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Altough farming certainly did not rank up there with the lumbering and fishing industries, the old grist mill was nevertheless a huge industry for Walker during its early, formative days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.