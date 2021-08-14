Back in the middle 1940s, there were dance floors all over the area. With music in the air, such as Glenn Miller’s “Tuxedo Junction” and “In The Mood,” Artie Shaw’s “Frenesi,” Tommy Dorsey’s “Stardust” and “I’ll Never Smile Again,” Gene Krupa’s “Hawaiian War Chant,” and my favorite, “As Time Goes By” from the movie “Casablanca,” how could you not help but want to dance?
If you only had a nickel in your pocket, you could dance to the music on the jukebox in Babe’s Teen-age Canteen, located in the basement of Babe McMurrin’s Home Cafe on Walker’s main street. Or, you could drive out to King’s Casino on Shingobee Island, owned by the King family. Drive a little farther out to Lu-El’s Supper Club, just south of the Y Junction, owned by Louie Chalich and his mother Eleanor, and you could dance until dawn if you wished, as Louie was a great host!
If you had a dollar in your pocket, you could drive out to Kaiser Savard’s Silver Dollar and dance to live music. Every weekend, the Silver Dollar featured a great trio, consisting of Louise Bright on piano, Roy Woodford on sax and Perk Hillberg on drums. Perk was one crazy drummer, and when he played Gene Krupa’s arrangement of the “Hawaiian War Chant,” we stopped dancing and just listened until he finished his solo.
Next door to the Silver Dollar was Fred Fisher’s, Fisher’s Barn. The old barn was known mostly for roller skating, but once in a while Fred had live music for dancing.
Down the road at the Longville Junction was Mix’s Supper Club, and the George Garner Trio was the house band. George owned the popular eating place, and he played a mean trumpet, while his wife Lil played the piano with a friend of theirs named Gordy on the drums.
In addition to getting a wonderful meal, you could dance off the calories any night of the week. We were out at Mix’s dancing to the George Garner Trio many nights during the summer months, and became very good friends of George, Lil and Gordy. The night before I went into the service, they put on a going-away party for me. It was a grand, glorious and memorable night!
However, the dance floor I recall as the most colorful, graphic, intriguing, fascinating, uninhibited and yes, even enchanting, belonged to a couple of young, single, cigar-smoking Tennessee hillbilly gals. Everybody remembers the Headwaters just north of Hackensack as the [site of the] old Bromley’s Supper Club. Back in the middle ‘40s before Chuck and Deanna Bromley owned the very popular restaurant, these two sisters, by the name of Dorothy and Theresa Stumpf, walked into the old Birch Lake Realty in Hackensack, showed them a Tennessee whiskey-jug full of $100 bills, and told them they wanted to buy a piece of land high on a hill overlooking Ten-Mile Lake.
Rumor has it there was much more money in the old whiskey jug than the land was worth in those days. Nevertheless, Dorothy and Theresa, bought the land, put up a little one-room building with four walls and a roof. There was no floor and the ceiling was made of ropes to hold up the walls! On one end of the room was a bar with a cooler and a grill in back of the bar. On the other end of the room was a sand dance floor with a jukebox sitting in the corner.
The gals called their new enterprise, “Stumpf’s Ten Mile Lake Inn.”! The floor-less, rope-ceiling, little bar brought in kids by the hundreds — not only from Walker and Hackensack, but from all over the area — to dance to the tunes of Glenn Miller, the Dorsey Brothers and other big bands of the time.
When dancing to the jukebox on the sandy dance floor, we would kick off our shoes and on a hot summer night, the cool sand sifting between our toes, with fans blowing from both ends of the room, and the soothing music of songs like “Moonlight Serenade” and “I’m Getting Sentimental Over You” — well, those were the days! When the dance was over, perhaps have a coke and a hot dog. But most importantly, you could always count on one of the two Stumpf gals joining you — always with a pleasing, pleasant smile and a “Thank you for coming.”
The Stumpf gals may have been smoking their cigars, but I personally never knew of any joints or crack — and never any trouble. Yes, those were the days!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
