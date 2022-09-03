The other day was my eighth great-granddaughter’s very first birthday. I gave her a pink piggy bank with a story attached to it for her mother to read to her when she was older. The story went like this:
“Happy, happy very first birthday, my little Reese Luella Ringle! When I was a few years older than you — perhaps 3 or 4, your great-great-grandpa gave me a piggy bank for my birthday too. My piggy bank, however, was blue while yours is pink, but it still had the same funny face!
My piggy bank had a story attached to it also — well, it wasn’t much of a story — only 15 words, but those words were: “Save your money and when this bank is full, you can buy whatever you want.”
Even at my young age of only 3 or 4, your great-great-grandfather wanted to teach me the value of money and the advantages of saving money. I figured the money was mine and I could do whatever I wanted to do with it — not when I was older — but now, today. And what I wanted to do today — was eat.
In those days, we had a little restaurant on Walker’s main street called the Nickel Skillet, where everything cost a nickel. Every day, I took .30 cents from my piggy bank and treated my good friend, Gene Wicklund, to the Nickel Skillet, where we each had a hot dog, a bottle of pop and an ice cream cone.
One day, when my mom was cleaning my room, she found my piggy bank! It wasn’t very heavy! She shook it. There was no sound. When my dad came home after working at his hospital, she told him the story. My dad took away my piggy bank, and from then on, instead of putting my money in my piggy bank, I had to bring it to Mr. Elsenpeter’s bank on main street.
Mr. Elsenpeter was a very good friend of my dad’s and a picture of the inside of his bank is shown below. That’s Mr. Elsenpeter in the teller’s box waiting patiently for my money, while the bank president in those days, Mr. Staede, looks on in a very stoic, detached and mater-of-fact manner.
At the age of 3 or 4, visions of that very, dark, dreary, ominous appearing lobby of Mr. Elsenpeter’s bank were forever etched in my mind, and today, when I enter the bright, cheerful lobby of our new bank, full of smiling faces, I can still recall those days of standing on my tiptoes, in an effort to reach the counter, so I could give Mr. Elsenpeter my nickels. There was a deep feeling of sadness and dejection, however, because I couldn’t use the money for a hot dog, ice cream cone and a bottle of pop.
For 120 years, the old Walker State Bank of 1902 has expanded throughout the area and today is called, First National Bank North, with branches in Akeley, Backus, Baxter, Crosslake, Hackensack, Longville, Pequot Lakes, Remer and Walker.
Today, the holding company is owned by members of the entire Elsenpeter family and has grown from assets of $4,000 in 1902 to almost $800 million today. And to think the money I used to put in my little blue, piggy bank some 90 years ago, was a very small part of it — when that money could have been used for a hot dog, ice cream cone and a bottle of pop.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.