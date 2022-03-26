During the many years of practicing dentistry in Walker, tourists with emergency dental problems would come into the office and say, “I sure would love to live here, but you can’t make a decent living!”
That is so far from being the truth! There are opportunities for many kinds of businesses in our little town. And what better place to live? It is a great place to raise a family. We have a wonderful school. There are lots of things to do during our four seasons, and we don’t have to worry about fires, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes nor the amount of crime that happens in other places.
The Internet has changed the business climate considerably, but it has also brought new and different business opportunities. For one thing, we could use a bookstore. There used to be two bookstores in Walker. I don’t recall their official logos, but my recollecton of their two trademarks resembled something like these.
Beth Plattner and her bookstore, “Fishin’ Wth Your Mind,” had a great relationship with the school. A letter from Lee Furuseth, WHA Elementry School Principal, dated June 7, 2005, read as follows: “As this school year comes to an end, I want to thank Beth Plattner, owner of Fishin’ With Your Mind Bookstore, for her ongoing commitment to promoting literacy in the WHA School District. We are richly blessed as a school district to have strong relationships with many committed businesses, and these school/business partnerships often provide students with the encouragement they need to become great learners.”
Back in the early 1980s, I put together many books, and Sandy Pauly in her Little Apple Bookstore was by far and away my largest seller. She even had a shelf in her store designated for my books only, and it was a joy to work together with her.
Today, I only wish Sandy and her little book store still existed, or I wish I could establish a little store of my own, as the original copies of those books are all sold out. However, reprints of those books are being printed, and it is much easier nowadays to simply log on to booksboutleechlake.com and click on the book you want to buy.
Check out the new website and you will find the prices are much more than Sandy Pauly received for my books some 40 years ago. However, one must remember the cost of the book will be donated to various community projects shown on the website.
