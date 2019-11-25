by Otto Ringle
Happy Thanksgiving! For the past four years during this time of the year we have been writing about the very first Thanksgiving in our little town of Walker. It was 123 years ago — way back in 1896, when our forefathers got together with their friends across the bay in a day of celebration, goodwill and festivity.
One of those forefathers was Pat McGarry, and he has been known to say these words, “If our new town is to succeed, we must learn how to get along with our friends across the bay!”
Today, we have an organization in town that is extremely important to our well-being — not just on Thanksgiving Day, but during every day of the year! The group is concerned, not only for the wellness of all the adults in our community, but especially the fulfillment of association, cooperation and unity for the future of our children from both our communities.
That organization is the Leech Lake Culture Alliance. If you look up the definition of the word, “alliance,” you will see the word means, “An association formed for mutual benefit, especially between communities.” Therefore, the mission of the LLCA is to form and maintain an association between the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and other citizens of our area.
Last September, with the help of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the LLCA conducted what they hope will be an annual event called, “Unity Day,” in the new garden pavilion in the city rock garden. It was an extremely successful event and plans are already in the making to conduct the event next year on the autumnal equinox, Sept. 22.
The LLCA met the other night at Benson’s, and one of the items on the agenda was to approach our city council and convince them that we need to enhance the cooperation between our two communities, bring back the Native American dances we used to have in days gone by and recognize the names below who have helped us in the past.
Their donations were a wonderful display of generosity toward our little town, and I would like to use my space in this column to mention their names at the end of this column. If any other individual, business or organization is interested in enhancing and preserving association, cooperation and unity between our two communities, they are always welcome to send their donations to LLCA, Box 841, Walker, MN 56484.
Many thanks for your consideration in doing this for us and also for taking the time to read this request, which is something a bit different from the usual format of this “The old and the new” column, yet very important to the well-being of our two communities.
Below are the individuals, businesses and organizations that made the pavilion in the City Rock Garden and Unity Day possible. It was greatly appreciated! Now, may your family have a wonderful Thanksgiving!
Donors are:
Alice Groth
Arvig Enterprises
Benson’s Emporium
Bob Rowe (Honoring Doris)
Bruce & Ardyce Peterson
Charlie’s Up North
Circle of Time Committee
Curt Geiger (In-kind Donor)
Dan & Sue Eikenberry
Derek Jensen
Dick Evenson (Honoring Donna)
Duane & Sheren Foss
Ed & Dee Oliver
Ed & Tina Aletto
First National Bank North
Gary & Sandra Walworth
James Johnson (In-kind Donor)
Kabekona Lake Association
Karin Arsen
Kelly & Jeanne Nelson
Lake Country Power
Larry & Etta Perisho
Laura Hansen, Attorney
Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe
Leer Title
Martha Vetter
Mary Johnson
Mike & Terri Fennessy
Minnesota Power
Murray & Julie Bright
Northern Engineering
Northern Lights Event Center
Onigum Local Indian Council
Orton Oil Company
Pat Negaard
Peggy James
Portage Brewery
Priscilla Thompson Smith
Rich & Carlyne Raymond
Ron & Sharon Palmer
Rose Wiechmann
Ross Family (Honoring Pat)
Russ & Mary Bengston
Scott & Wendy Navritil
Shery Kiisa
Shores of Leech Resort
State Farm Insurance
Steve Bilben (Honoring Rog Aitken)
Stifel Financial
Suzanne Pfau
Thrivent Financial
Tom & Andrea Girtz
Tom & Jayne Jennings
Vancura Law Offices
Walker American Legion
Walker Area Foundation
Walker Cleaners
Walker Lions Club
Walker Rotary Club
WHS Class of 1949
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.