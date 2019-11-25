The Leech Lake Culture Alliance logo
Happy Thanksgiving! For the past four years during this time of the year we have been writing about the very first Thanksgiving in our little town of Walker. It was 123 years ago — way back in 1896, when our forefathers got together with their friends across the bay in a day of celebration, goodwill and festivity.

One of those forefathers was Pat McGarry, and he has been known to say these words, “If our new town is to succeed, we must learn how to get along with our friends across the bay!”

Today, we have an organization in town that is extremely important to our well-being — not just on Thanksgiving Day, but during every day of the year! The group is concerned, not only for the wellness of all the adults in our community, but especially the fulfillment of association, cooperation and unity for the future of our children from both our communities.

That organization is the Leech Lake Culture Alliance. If you look up the definition of the word, “alliance,” you will see the word means, “An association formed for mutual benefit, especially between communities.” Therefore, the mission of the LLCA is to form and maintain an association between the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and other citizens of our area.

Last September, with the help of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the LLCA conducted what they hope will be an annual event called, “Unity Day,” in the new garden pavilion in the city rock garden. It was an extremely successful event and plans are already in the making to conduct the event next year on the autumnal equinox, Sept. 22.

The LLCA met the other night at Benson’s, and one of the items on the agenda was to approach our city council and convince them that we need to enhance the cooperation between our two communities, bring back the Native American dances we used to have in days gone by and recognize the names below who have helped us in the past.

Their donations were a wonderful display of generosity toward our little town, and I would like to use my space in this column to mention their names at the end of this column. If any other individual, business or organization is interested in enhancing and preserving association, cooperation and unity between our two communities, they are always welcome to send their donations to LLCA, Box 841, Walker, MN 56484.

Many thanks for your consideration in doing this for us and also for taking the time to read this request, which is something a bit different from the usual format of this “The old and the new” column, yet very important to the well-being of our two communities.

Below are the individuals, businesses and organizations that made the pavilion in the City Rock Garden and Unity Day possible. It was greatly appreciated! Now, may your family have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

Donors are:

Alice Groth

Arvig Enterprises

Benson’s Emporium

Bob Rowe (Honoring Doris)

Bruce & Ardyce Peterson

Charlie’s Up North

Circle of Time Committee

Curt Geiger (In-kind Donor)

Dan & Sue Eikenberry

Derek Jensen

Dick Evenson (Honoring Donna)

Duane & Sheren Foss

Ed & Dee Oliver

Ed & Tina Aletto

First National Bank North

Gary & Sandra Walworth

James Johnson (In-kind Donor)

Kabekona Lake Association

Karin Arsen

Kelly & Jeanne Nelson

Lake Country Power

Larry & Etta Perisho

Laura Hansen, Attorney

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe

Leer Title

Martha Vetter

Mary Johnson

Mike & Terri Fennessy

Minnesota Power

Murray & Julie Bright

Northern Engineering

Northern Lights Event Center

Onigum Local Indian Council

Orton Oil Company

Pat Negaard

Peggy James

Portage Brewery

Priscilla Thompson Smith

Rich & Carlyne Raymond

Ron & Sharon Palmer

Rose Wiechmann

Ross Family (Honoring Pat)

Russ & Mary Bengston

Scott & Wendy Navritil

Shery Kiisa

Shores of Leech Resort

State Farm Insurance

Steve Bilben (Honoring Rog Aitken)

Stifel Financial

Suzanne Pfau

Thrivent Financial

Tom & Andrea Girtz

Tom & Jayne Jennings

Vancura Law Offices

Walker American Legion

Walker Area Foundation

Walker Cleaners

Walker Lions Club

Walker Rotary Club

WHS Class of 1949

