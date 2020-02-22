by Otto Ringle
When you research the names of early pioneers in Walker’s history, you will find the name of our first mayor — Charles Kinkel. You might also learn about Pat McGarry, who was both our state representative and our state senator in the early 1900s. Ed Rogers, captain of the Golden Gopher football team and the reason for the tradition of the “Little Brown Jug,” was the Cass County attorney.
Dan DeLury’s name will be mentioned many times, as he was involved with the planning and building of our opera house, the conservation building and the rock garden behind it. Dan also planted all the beautiful elm trees that once adorned both sides of main street, and also formed Walker’s first baseball team and city band.
Bob Renner was a U.S. attorney and later became a federal judge. Not to be outdone by her big brother, Bob’s sister, Audrey Renner, was president of the College of Saint Benedict.
The list of important people in the history of our little town goes on and on! I’ll wager, however, there is no one notable person in Walker’s history that has received more recognition than an ordinary, commonplace and average All-American boy, Willard Allen Arends. His name is everywhere is Walker and always will be.
There is a coffee stand erected in Willard’s honor in Hope Lutheran Church. Willard has a bench in his honor in city park, and his coffee cup from the Coots in the Village Square will never be replaced. Willard will never be forgotten among Walker notables.
Willard was never mayor of Walker, never a state representative, nor a state senator, but he did serve on the Walker City Council. He may have played a little ball while living in Atwater, but he was one of the Wolves’ biggest fans in all sports.
I don’t believe Willard was responsible for building any structure or rock garden all by himself, but he was active in the Lion’s Club and they planted many trees in the area.
Willard was never a federal judge nor a college president, but he was by far the best “button seller” in Walker’s history.
Why is this important? In order to be an good “button seller,” you must be a good guy. And this was Willard’s most important quality, attribute and characteristic — he was simply a good guy.
At one time, I was very active in the US Jaycees and served as a national director for all the Jaycee chapters in northern Minnesota. Willard was one of my vice presidents in charge of all the Jaycee chapters in his area.
It was my job to visit Willard and his assigned chapters to make certain he and his chapters were doing a good job. At the State Convention, I was happy to present a Gold Key to Willard, not so much for what Willard had done, but more important, because Willard was a good guy and was able to motivate the Jaycee chapters in his area to get the job done.
Oftentimes, it is a bit strange how the mind works when one ages. One afternoon I was sitting in the Village Square satisfying my habitual chocolate “fix” of having an ice-cream cone made with the “Food-of-the-Gods.” As I looked out the window, in all four directions, I visualized Willard Arends going around to the four businesses that were located on the four corners, selling buttons to support the Jaycee’s Fourth of July fireworks display. The strange and mysterious part of this bizarre segment of one’s memory and imagination, is that the scene took place when I was a paper boy on the main street of Walker in the early 1940s, and Willard was a milkman in Walker when he and his family moved to Walker from Atwater in 1957.
A paper boy in the early 40s and a milkman in the late 50s — strange, mysterious and also a bit weird!
Nevertheless, sitting in the Village Square, I pictured in my mind the days of sitting around the barrel stove in Orville Ellis’ Texaco Station, where the Village Square is now, listening to Bernie Bierman’s Golden Gophers on the radio. Darrell Hilberg was working and Willard came in to sell him a button.
I looked out the window where Lundrigan’s is now and pictured Fred Grindall working in his Gamble Store. In his “good-guy-attitude,” Willard interrupted Fred’s work and sold him a button also.
There were no stoplights in those days and many tourists were fighting for position to cross the street where Jenny & Co. is now. The US Post Office was there in those days, with Dan DeLury’s Law Office upstairs.
Willard sold buttons to both Dan and the postmistress, Margaret McGarry. Look, there’s Willard trying to dodge the traffic, heading for the General Store. That used to be Odin Naustvold’s, Ye Ol’ Tavern.
Nobody was ever in that restaurant when I was a paper boy, but there was always something mysterious going on in the back room! By golly, that’s Willard selling buttons! Thanks for being “Walker’s Good Guy,” Willard Arends.
