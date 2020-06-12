by Otto Ringle
Did you listen to the first of George Floyd’s memorial services held in Minneapolis? The Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the civil rights organization National Action Network, announced that the families of black people who have died at the hands of police officers will lead a new March on Washington Aug. 28 to mark the 47th anniversay of the one led by Dr. Martin Luther King.
He went on to say, “Ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed to be, is you kept your knee on our neck. What happened to Floyd happens every day in this country — in education, in health services and in every area of American life. It is time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, ‘Get your knee off our necks!’ We need to go back to Washington and stand up — black, white, Latino and Arab — in the Shadow of Lincoln, and tell them, now is the time to stop!”
When I was in high school at the old Walker School, I throughly disliked Erling Wallin’s history class. Mr. Wallin no doubt talked about what happend in 1619 — 401 years ago, but when I heard Reverend Sharpton’s comment I had to Google his comment, as I had no idea what happened at that time.
The year 1619 was the year the first African slaves were brought to North America on an English privateer ship arriving in Point Comfort in the Colony of Virginia shown in the picture. Just think, over four centuries ago! And for what it is worth, I agree with Rev. Sharpton!
Although I see on Facebook, there are a few in our little town of Walker that do not! I also agree with the Reverend that there is a strong possibility that he and other families of black people will be successful in their March on Washington and there will be a change in our relationship between black, white Latino and Arab. However, I would like to add the words, “Native Americans.”
The title of this column is, “The old and the new.” I think most of you readers will agree that 401 years qualifies for “The old,” but judging from the comments on Facebook, some do not agree there is a problem and therefore this week’s column may not qualify for “The new”!
Therefore, let me continue to add to Rev. Sharpton’s list of people who should also stand up — in the shadow of Lincoln — and they are ourselves and our friends of our neighboring Native nation. Again, we don’t have to look in the comments on Facebook — some of us know we have a problem right here in our little town!
When my Dad was the founder and the first president of Walker Rotary in 1942, I remember him saying, “We need to get some of the guys from Onigum in our club!” Dad was not successful.
When I was president of Rotary 50 years later, that was also one of my goals. I was not successful.
When Pastor Mark Olson and I worked together on the Hope Arboretum, I remember him saying, when together we planted six Norway Pine seedlings behind Hope Lutheran Church, “I wish we could plant six members from our friends across the bay into our congregation!” Although he tried very hard, Pastor Mark was not successful.
In 2005, our city council spent a lot of money in hiring a professional to come up with a “Five-Year Comprehensive Plan.” One of the suggestions was to come up with a monument that depicted the history, art and culture of our little town.
The Circle of Time was the result. Four of the 13 bronze statues in the Circle depict the history, art and culture of our neighbors across the bay. The statue that stands above the rest in middle called, “Early Man,” was inspired by the Leech Lake Heritage Sites Program of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.
The “Missionary” was sponsored by the family of one of our early clergy members, honoring the missionaries who were Native American. The “Aborigine” was sponsored by Walker Ministerial Association, and finally the “Ojibwe” was donated by many individuals of Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.
As a dentist, looking down-in-the-mouth for 54 years, I often times use the expression when something is difficult to accomplish, “harder than pullin’ teeth!” That was the way the Circle of Time was to become a reality — harder than pullin’ teeth!
Later on, another statue called, “Unity” had to overcome the same obstacles, exemplified by a statement made by one of our council members, “We don’t have a problem!” With all due respects, we do have a problem, and we must grant the March on Washington — in the shadow of Lincoln — godspeed, because now is the time to stop.
