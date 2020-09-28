by Otto Ringle
One time in “The old and the new” column I told you my very first job was working in a laundry for 10 cents a week. The deal was, I was supposed to save the dime and put it into a little bank that the First National Bank gave me.
When the little bank was full, I was to take it to First National and they would put the money into a savings account.
In the masthead is a picture of the inside of the bank that used to be where the Shirt Shack is now. The picture was taken in 1924 when Ed Staede was president. That’s Ed standing outside the teller’s cage and a very young 24-year old Clarence Elsenpeter in the tellers’ cage.
Staede served as the bank’s president and chairman of the board until 1936, when he sold his ownership to Clarence and my dad. My dad served as chairman of the board until his death in 1976.
When I was in the service, I would write home every week, and my dad often showed my letters to Clarence. Evidently Clarence was impressed with my letters because when I was discharged in 1956, he offered me a summer job with the bank. For the next three summers when I was in dental school, I sat down in the basement of the bank, sorting and filing checks.
Those were the days before computers and everything was done by hand. In 1957, I helped carry boxes and boxes of those records across our busy main street, when the bank moved to its present location.
After graduating from dental school in 1959, I spun my wheels in Silver Bay, waiting for Dr. Wayne and Dr. Mushkatin to retire. Fortunately for me they both retired in 1973, and I not only set up my dental practice in a new Community Health Center, but was also honored to sit at the board of directors’ table with Chairman of the Board Clarence Elsenpeter. Cliff Swenson was president and the other board members included John Elsenpeter, Frank Orton, Ed Lundrigan and Hollis Bailey.
At that time, First National Bank’s assets were almost a $100 million — a far cry from its days as the Walker State Bank in 1902, when the bank’s total assets were only $4,000!
The bank’s president, Cliff Swenson, retired in 1998, and John Elsenpeter, who had joined the bank in 1967, became president. Today, Walker Banco, the bank’s holding company, is owned by the Elsenpeter family — John, Mike, J.P, Dave, Sue and Karen.
The holding company has branches in Walker, Hackensack, Akeley, Longville, Backus, Remer, Baxter, Pequot Lakes, Jenkins and Cross Lake, and has grown in assets to more than a half-billion dollars — that’s billion with a “B!”
Our little town of Walker is indeed fortunate to have such a successful enterprise in our business community, and we are certainly indebted to the Elsenpeter family for making it so!
During the past 118 years, the First National Bank of Walker has provided consistent banking service to the residents of the Leech Lake area, and it is always ready and able to support any and all community functions and projects. I can personally attest to that when I first asked John Elsenpeter to help me with the funding of the 13 beautiful bronze statues, called the “Circle of Time” that stands in front of the Cass County Historical Society building.
John was obviously a bit doubtful and hesitant toward my idea, as he was quick to say, “I will give you the funds you need for one of the 13 statues on two conditions — you must prove to us that you have the other 12 statues funded first, and you must assure us that we will be able to sponsor the statue of the family.”
Immediately I knew that I was dealing with a first-class businessman and that he had the same qualifications of his father — another first-class businessman, Clarence Elsenpeter, who went into business with my dad way back in 1936.
John’s request to sponsor the Statue of the Family was understandable and comprehensible, as his bank has always been interested in and has always supported the wants and desires of the entire family. And since he is his father’s son, I am certain if Mike Elsenpeter reads this, he will no doubt suspect I have a reason for featuring his bank in this week’s column of the “The old and the new!” It would be great if his bank helped sponsor [my] book consisting of four years of weekly columns. By the way, if anyone else would like a copy to give as a Christmas present, give me a call at (218) 507-0525, and until then — stay healthy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.