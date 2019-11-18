by Otto Ringle
“A soft-shelled taco and a side of refried beans.” Do those words sound familiar?
They could be the title of a song! I wrote those words in this column about one of my evenings in Cafe Zona Rosa — right before we left for our trip to South America.
Every time I go to Zona’s I have a soft-shelled taco and a side of refried beans. This time, however, it was different. The soft-shelled taco and the side of refried beans were the same, but the ambience, the atmosphere — the love was different.
The love of the small-town restaurant in our little town of Walker began when Deb Wilkening came up to me and thanked me for featuring Cafe Zona Rosa in this column. I’ll wager she thanked me 10 times.
In between all her gracious gratitude, Deb reminded me of the menu Dave Brassard had above the door when he owned Dave’s Cafe back in the ‘30s and ‘40s. We both agreed how fun it would have been if they would have saved the menu rather than cover it up with Mexican decor so we could compare prices.
For example, in those days, Bill Sacoman, in his “Nickle Skillet” on the main street of our little town, sold everything for a nickle. A hot dog and a bottle of pop cost a dime.
While Deb and I were in deep discussion, their cook, Steve Dody, came over to our table and thanked me for the good words concerning his cuisine. In the early 2000s, Steve used to have a Chinese Restaurant in Walker called, Wok-Er Chow Mein. Clever name right? And wonderful Chinese food!
We were in Zona’s on a Wednesday evening, and every Wednesday Steve puts together a great Chinese buffet. My friend Alice had the buffet, but I had my usual and customary soft-shelled taco and a side of re-fried beans!
Alice said her Chinese buffet was worth coming back for every Wednesday!
The love in the small town restaurant in our little town of Walker continued when Jim and Judy Kennedy and Doug and Judy Sacre, who were sitting at the table next to us, joined in the conversation. Being the good Legionnaires that both couples are, naturally the subject of conversation revolved around the Legion Club. They pointed out the insert in The Pilot-Independent listing all the graduates of WHA who served in the military since the Vietnam War — beginning in 1955.
The conversation was typical small-town discussion; however, it became even more interesting with the appearance of Walker City Councilwoman Marybeth Hansen, when she also came over to our table to greet us in her always cheerful manner. Because of all the very important people involved in the conversation, I had the erroneous and unnecessary feeling that someone, at sometime, might remind me of the conversation at a city council meeting one night a couple of months ago, when Councilman Gary Wilkening very emphatically, categorically and strongly suggested, “The statue Unity will be your last statue in Walker, Ringle!”
Gary was referring to the 13 statues in the Circle of Time and the straw called, “Unity” that broke the camel’s back that the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Chairman Faron Jackson very strongly supported and also unveiled during an extremely successful “Unity Day” Sept. 23 in the City Rock Garden.
Regardless of Gary’s very strong recommendation, I can visualize a huge statue of a fisherman greeting our many visitors — either by the boat landing in the City Park or perhaps on the City Dock! The idea came to me when we visited the Parque del Amor in the Miraflores district of Lima, Peru during our recent visit to South America.
The Park of Love features a huge sculpture called, “El Beso — “The Kiss,” sculpted by Peruvian artist Victor Delfin. The statue is huge! It must be 30 feet long and 15 feet high — much larger-than-life, and the close embrace of two lovers attracts thousands of visitors to the park every day.
What do you think Mary and Gary? Could you see something like that on the end of the City Dock? Or, perhaps two statues — one on each end of town! Instead of “The Kiss,” how about a huge statue of a girl kissing an eelpout? What do you readers think of the possibility?
With something like that in Walker, we might compete with Bemidji’s Paul and Babe! I’m only kidding council members Mary and Gary — please put away the tar and feathers! I just read this over, and I think it’s funny! I hope Mary and Gary do too!
