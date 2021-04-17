Think back to the years 1975 to 1989. Did you know much about the Cambodian-Vietnamese War that was going on during those 14 long years? Even our own President Richard Nixon insisted the Americans were not involved, even though there were news clips on television of U.S. bombers strafing and incinerating the area with U.S. troops expressing little interest in Cambodia, since they had just finished with their own war in Vietnam that lasted 20 long years!
Then Secretary of State Henry Kissinger callously promised a “final solution” in the region. A “final solution to what?” we asked ourselves.“What was going on over there?” we wondered.
I vaguely recall the far-away names like, Khmer Rouge, Kampuchea and Phnom Penh, but certainly had not much of an interest as to their meaning, nor who, nor what they were.
Last week we talked about how difficult it is nowadays to see a good movie. No longer can we simply drive over to the Bear Pause Theater in Hackensack to see a recent release, as it is closed because of the pandemic. However, there are excellent movies on Netflix — if you have high-speed internet, a smart TV, a fire-stick, a user name and a password!
The other night we were fortunate to remember our password and we able to watch a tremendous movie — “First They Killed My Father.” The movie is Angelina Jolie’s finest work as a director and is a film about an international tragedy told through the eyes and mind of a child. In my humble opinion it is as fine a war movie as has ever been made.
The movie was adapted by Jolie and co-writer Loung Ung, from Ung’s memories of her family’s experiences after the Khmer Rouge took over Kampuchea — the official name of Cambodia. Loung is played by a remarkable young actress named, Sareum Srey Moch.
Loung was 5 years old when the Khmer Rouge, a Communist guerrilla organization that opposed the Kampuchean government, captured Phnom Penh, the capital. The Khmer Rouge forced Loung’s family and 2.5 million other people to leave their city and their homes to settle in the country. While there, she was forced by the Khmer Rouge to learn skills no child should ever know! Tasks such as how to plant land mines, fire an AK-47 and drive a spear into a Vietnamese soldier’s chest!
After the movie was over, I went to my computer and searched the history of the Cambodian-Vietnamese War that took place from 1975 to 1989 — a period of time when our four children had all left the nest, but my wife Joyce was still very busy running her apartment rentals and I was busy running five dental offices: Walker, Ah-Gwah-Ching, Hackensack, Backus and Longville.
Although both of us should have perhaps taken the time to know what was going on in the world around us, we didn’t! Therefore, as I quickly scanned the many pages of the very complicated history of the war between Cambodia and Vietnam, I discovered the movie was very accurate, and as I glanced though the many pages, I understood why we were so ignorant of the war, because it was extremely complicated!
Therefore, I decided I had better stick to writing about the old and the new as it pertains to our quiet, little town in the remote woods of northern Minnesota.
