by Otto Ringle
So we’re all just hanging out in the 90-degree water of the pool, while it is a “chilly” 70 degree air temperature —chilly for Arizona anyway — and what do you think we are talking about? Would you believe we are discussing serial killers!
Wikipedia defines a serial killer as typically a person who murders three or more people, usually in the service of abnormal psychological gratification, with murders taking place over more than a month and including a significant period of time between them.
Most of the people in the pool were from Chicago, good Italian people with good Italian names — Saggione, Pisano and Hamiltonie. They were very familiar with serial killers such as Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer and H. H. Holmes. I didn’t contribute much to the conversation, as I had heard of those names but I didn’t know much about any of them. I just kept treading the warm water of the pool for my daily winter-time exercise and listened.
I listened to them talk about Ted Bundy, a good-looking dude and very intelligent, as he had attended four different universities: Puget Sound, Washington, Temple and Utah. For more than a decade of denials, before his execution in 1989, Bundy confessed to 30 homicides that he committed in seven states between 1974 and 1978. However the true number of victims is believed to be even higher.
I listened to them talk about John Wayne Gacy. Gacy was from Chicago, that’s why my pool buddies knew him so well. He was a sex offender and known as the “Killer Clown,” as he had assaulted and murdered 33 young men and boy while performing at children’s hospitals as “Pogo the Clown.”
I listened to them talk about Jeffrey Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal. Again, with Milwaukee not far from Chicago, it is not surprising my pool buddies knew him well. Dahmer was a convicted serial killer and sex offender who committed the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.
I listened to them talk about H.H. Holmes, also from Chicago. Chicago has had more than its share of killers but perhaps none more haunting than Holmes, a pharmacist who turned a hotel into a gas chamber to knock out his guests before he burned the bodies in the building’s furnace and then sold the skeletons to medical schools!
So I continued to tread the warm water of the pool and thought to myself how lucky we are to live in Minnesota, although I was surprised to learn that even Minnesota has a history of 24 serial killers. California tops the list with 1,628, Texas with 893, Florida with 845 and Illinois with 629, most of them from Chicago. The most well-known serial killer from Minnesota was Paul Stephani from Austin, known as the “Weepy-Voiced Killer,” because in his high-pitched voice, he anonymously reported killing three women in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.
Up until that time, I had not contributed much to the ghoulish, gruesome and grotesque conversation. However I thought I would lighten it up a bit by telling my pool buddies that while I was in dental school in 1955, Dr. Axelrod, a dentist from Minneapolis, raped and killed a woman patient while she was under sedation in his dental chair. As wannabe dentists, we took a lot of ribbing and razzing at the time. However my contribution to the horrid and horrifying conversation in the warm waters of a swimming pool in Arizona, was rewarded with laughter from my Italian friends. I got out of the pool, showered, dressed, and sat down at my word perfect-programmed computer to tell you about it!
