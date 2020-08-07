by Otto Ringle
For those of you who expected to read the usual weekly column entitled, “The Old and The New,” you might want to turn to the pages of Kathleen Kjolhaug’s “Theology in the Trenches” or Arland Fiske’s “Scandinavian Heritage.” Because, this week’s column could be called “The Unexpected and The Wonderful.”
If you want to bear with me, please permit me to list a few incidents that happened during my lifetime completely unexpected — yet turned out to be marvelous, magnificent and wonderful experiences. One such involvement happened just the other day.
I was in one of our fine business establishments, trying to get my credit card to work after purchasing something from the store. After trying several times, the man behind me in the line said to the clerk, “Put his with my stuff and I’ll pay for it.”
Very surprisingly I turned to him and asked, “Why would you do that?” He replied, “I saw you were having trouble with your credit card, so I thought it would be just as easy to pay for it myself.”
Still very amazed and astonished, I thanked him, introduced myself and learned the very generous man is one of our new teachers at WHA School by the name of Toby Kvalevog. Toby has also teamed up with Jeff Andersen to form a business in our little town called, “Leisure Outdoor Adventures.”
If you want to be successful in your next fishing outing, you would be wise to contact tobyk@leisureoutdooradventures.com or call (218) 821-0168.
During my lifetime, as I am certain all of you have, I have encountered many such unexpected but wonderful experiences. Most importantly, I was married to a great gal, who gave me four great kids! The gal was wonderful, but I guess the kids weren’t really unexpected.
I did have the opportunity, however, to stump Bob Barker on the “Price is Right;” sit at the truce tables in Panmunjom to negotiate the Korean Armistice Agreement; restore teeth of the Amazonians in South America; ski the Jungfrau in Switzerland and Nikko in Honshu, Japan; fly over the Mara-Mara Game Reserve in a hot-air balloon in Kenya, Africa; dance the first dance with a new bride in Tashkent, Uzbekistan instead of the groom; ride a dolphin underwater on the Baja Peninsula of Mexico; climb the Andes Mountains in Peru to visit Machu Picchu; swim in the waters of Deception Island of Antarctica; go white-water rafting on the Barron River in Queensland, Australia; ride camels around the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt and up the Great Wall of China; scuba dive the Great Barrier Reef in Australia; and fish the mammoth blue marlin in Acapulco.
Of all these unexpected but wonderful experiences, however, the one I cherish the most and am the most humbly proud of is manifested in the picture in the masthead. Psychologists say it is questionable if a person can be both humble and proud at the same time, but nevertheless the incident was completely unexpected because of the following questions I ask myself every time I see this guy.
“Why did this happen when I was home from the service?” Why did I happen to look out the window from our upstairs bedroom at this particular time?” Why did a little 3-year old cross a street, walk down a steep bank and happen to fall into our garden pool?” Why was I able to run down the stairs and have the time to pull the little guy out of the water?”
Those are the questions I ask myself every time I see this guy, and the incident depicts the completely unexpected experience that happened almost 70 years ago. The wonderful experience that develops from this incident shows forth when I hear the talent this guy has.
The other evening we had the pleasure to attend one of the weekly performances held every Sunday evening at the Community Church pavilion. The “Brightside” was performing. The “Brightside” consists of Murray — the little guy who was lying face down in our garden pool, his wife and his daughter. I don’t care what the psychologists say, I am humbly proud when I hear them perform! The talent that these three have is truly amazing, and our little town is fortunate to have them.
Although Barbara Bright is a music teacher in Brainerd, she often joins Mom and Dad to shine a bright light in our little town!
Julie Bright is a virtuoso on her keyboard, often joins the other two to form a pleasing, harmonious trio of singing delight, and once in a while tweaks and boosts the crazy antics of the talented impersonator of old blue-eyes himself, a washboarded, multi-wardrobed Spike Jones type of guy, and a Louie Armstrong trumpeter, who a long time ago decided to go swimming in our garden pool!
Although he has competition from his wife and daughter, the guy is truly the bright side of an unexpected and wonderful experience!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.