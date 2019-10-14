by Otto Ringle
My good friend Mike Nelson is writing about the bars and restaurants that exist in Walker today. I thought I might write about a very popular watering-hole that existed in Walker back in 1903, when our little town was only seven years old!
Next week we will feature a restaurant that is popular today, but has a history that goes back to the turn of the 20th century!
It was always a debatable issue in the new, little town of Walker, whether Lolita Sempf was Spanish or Mexican! It didn’t make any difference, because she was the strong matriachal influence behind the Bodega.
The word, Bodega in Spanish means a wine cellar. In Mexican, it means a grocery store that sells wine.
In the early days of Walker, John and Lolita Sempf’s Bodega was located on the corner of Fifth Street and Front Street, across from where Zona Rosa is now. The popular restaurant was a combination of Lolita’s home-made, baked goods, her home-made candy, and John’s Grain Belt beer and his horses!
The industrious couple did very well when they first opened their Bodega. The place was always full of railroad men and lumbermen. There was definitely a bit of a rivalry between the two groups of men, as they always ended up in a brawl!
Sempf, however, was not about to stop them! “A good brawl is good for business!” he would say. “Lock the doors and let ‘em go at it,” he would order. “If the cop comes, don’t let him in!”
The Sempfs’ success in business with his horses was short-lived when Dr. Longstreet Taylor’s Winton came ramblin’ into town! Doc Taylor’s horseless carriage, gasoline-powered car was brought to the new Ah-Gwah-Ching Tuberculosis Sanitorium on the Brainerd and Northern Minnesota Railroad in 1907.
Everyone thought for certain, if a machine ever replaced John Sempf’s horses, it would be the new Riker electric car! And to make matters worse for the Sempfs, flying machines with pontoons began dropping out of the sky onto the waters of Walker Bay. The serene and placid waters, accessible previously by canoe only and later by oar-powered rowboats, became accessible by another new-fangled machine.
The airborne fishermen caught their fish, not worrying whether they were over the limit, and flew away without even walking up the hill to have a Grain Belt at Sempf’s Bodega.
During the next century and a quarter of our little town’s existence, there have been many notable watering holes. Perhaps the most historic have been Spencer’s, whose son Bill shares the name of our American Legion Post; Ye Ol’ Tavern, home of the rumored Pinetree Mafia; Butch’s Pub with his watchdogs, Gyp and Smokey; Leo Dahm’s Wigwam and his Native American friend Big Lucy; Tom Collins’ notorious Back Room and the Goalpost — fun and food in a football atmosphere!
Today, the newest bodega is, WineDown and the strong matriachal influence is Kim Walters! For many years, Kim has been the head waitress at Boulders with a dream of someday having a place of her own. The place is first-class, and if you haven’t been there yet — check it out.
The Leech Lake Culture Alliance was going to have Kim display her talents at Unity Day last month, but she had to have a special license so LLCA decided against it. Nevertheless, the inaugural Unity Day in Walker was a huge success.
The Northern Lights Event Center featured a wonderful sit-down chicken and rib dinner in the City Rock Garden, and the Leech Lake Drum and Dance Exhibition and the Sampson Brothers from Minneapolis, displayed unbelievable, entertaining and educational dances. It was a gala event and the highlight occurred when LLBO Chairman Faron Jackson and Walker Mayor Jed Shaw unveiled Joel Randell’s bronze statue, called, “UNITY.”
Thanks to the many individuals, businesses and organizations in our little town, financially the Leech Lake Culture Alliance came out well on the event. In order to continue with their mission, however, they would appreciate it if there were donations for future garden events. Your donation will go to a good cause — to help preserve and enhance unity between our two communities, as our governor suggested, when he recommended we try to get along better with our neighboring Native nation.
It is hoped that in the future, LLCA will be able to hold monthly, summertime dance exhibitions, as was done many years ago on the lawn of the Conservation Building, where City Hall is now. The summertime dances would end with an annual Unity Day on autumnal equinox.
If the organization is able to do that, there will always be expenses, and it would be sincerely appreciated if you could help by donating to LLCA, Box 841, Walker, MN 56484
