The Old and the New. How about 373 years old? That’s how many years we will go back in time for this week’s column as we talk about the first Europeans to arrive in northern Minnesota. Pierre Radisson and Menard de Grosselliers were French explorers, who came to northern Minnesota in 1650. Because there was considerable friction and unrest between the many different tribes who wanted land for their livelihood in northern Minnesota — the Arapaho, Cheyenne, Chippewa (Ojibwe), Dakota Sioux, Fox and Sauk tribes — it interrupted further exploration for more than 100 years. In 1750 the Chippewa finally drove the Sioux out of our area.
However about 40 years lager, our neighboring nation across the bay met a new enemy more devastating and sinister than any war party. The new foe was destined to kill a far greater number than any of the Sioux-Algonquin wars. It was an enemy with which the Chippewa could not cope; an unseen germ that caused a disease called smallpox.
If I remember correctly, Mr. Wallin told us that in 1792 there were also four fur trading posts on Leech Lake: one on Leech Lake Village and another on Headquarters Bay, both owned by Americans; and one on Ottertail Point and another on Steamboat Landing owned y the British. Could it be that the explorers traded firewater and disease for the fine furs at those four trading posts? I looked up from my drawing, raised my had and asked Mr. Wallin that question. I then followed with a couple more.
“If Cadotte was a Frenchman, why would he visit American and British trading posts so soon after the American Revolution? Wasn’t that war over about 1783?”
Mr. Wallin avoided my first question but was quick to answer the other two.
“In those days, Cadotte was dealing with the Americans and British on French land. If you would have paid attention to my prior lectures, Ringle, instead of sitting back there drawing pictures all the time, you would know the French sold their land to the United States in 1803 when the Louisiana Purchase was signed. If you paid attention you would know the land within the curvature of the Mississippi River was no man’s land before that. Nobody knew who was boss: the Americans, British, French, or Ojibwe.”
In a very smart alec and wise acre manner, I held up my drawing to the amusement of the rest of the class and very foolishly added, “Judging from the number of Ojibwe Cadotte found either dead or very sick, one could also say, smallpox was the boss!”
