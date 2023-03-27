A shaman and a smallpox victim
Photo submitted

The Old and the New. How about 373 years old? That’s how many years we will go back in time for this week’s column as we talk about the first Europeans to arrive in northern Minnesota. Pierre Radisson and Menard de Grosselliers were French explorers, who came to northern Minnesota in 1650. Because there was considerable friction and unrest between the many different tribes who wanted land for their livelihood in northern Minnesota — the Arapaho, Cheyenne, Chippewa (Ojibwe), Dakota Sioux, Fox and Sauk tribes — it interrupted further exploration for more than 100 years. In 1750 the Chippewa finally drove the Sioux out of our area.

However about 40 years lager, our neighboring nation across the bay met a new enemy more devastating and sinister than any war party. The new foe was destined to kill a far greater number than any of the Sioux-Algonquin wars. It was an enemy with which the Chippewa  could not cope; an unseen germ that caused a disease called smallpox.

