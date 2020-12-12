What a wonderful subject to write about this week, during our season of giving! Remember I once told you a teacher at WHA School by the name of Jeff Andersen, who is also a part-time fishing guide with Leisure Outdoor Adventures in Walker, picked up my tab at a local business establishment in Walker?
I didn’t even know Jeff, and I know Jeff didn’t know me — he was paying it forward! Well, it happened again the other night when Al Bauman from Pine River did the same thing!
When Jeff paid it forward, I thought perhaps he was trying to drum up business. When Al did the same thing, however, I just had to ask him why. His answer was, “I try to do something good for others every day!”
I was immediately reminded of my Sunday School days, when the spinster Rau sisters in the old German Lutheran Church tried to pound Malachi 3:8 into our young minds! Ironically, the temple talk at church this morning also reminded us that the church is always a wonderful place to pay it forward.
The particular phrase, “Pay it Forward,” may have been coined by Lily Hardy Hammond in her 1916 book, “In the Garden of Delight.” The story is perhaps the most basic pattern of paying it forward — an inter-generational devotion of parents to their children — re-enacting what their own parents did for them.
The author reflects, “I never repaid Great-aunt Letitia’s love to her, any more than she repaid her mothers’s. You don’t pay love back — you pay it forward!”
Haammond’s book was popularized by science fiction author Robert Heinlein and his Heinlein Society. The phrase achieved significant fame from Catherine Ryan Hydes’s 1999 novel, followed by a movie called “Pay It Forward.” I consider myself a movie buff, and I recall the 2000 movie, starring Kevin Spacey and Helen Hunt as one of the better movies I have seen. The movie stressed what a wonderful world it would be if every time somebody did a favor for someone, that person would pass it on to three other people!
And on a much smaller scale, wouldn’t our little town of Walker be a wonderful place to live if we just paid it forward to just one person. Jeff Andersen and Al Bauman are doing it, why don’t we all?
According to Wikipedia, “Pay it forward” is an expression for describing the beneficiary of a good deed repaying the kindness to others instead of to the original benefactor.
The concept of paying it forward is certainly nothing new. In fact it is so old that the book of Matthew in the Bible tells the story in Matt. 18:21-35, when Jesus taught that paying it forward is a requirement for those who have received God’s forgiveness.
Jesus tells the parable of a man who had been forgiven a huge debt by the king — only because the debtor had begged for mercy! However, after being freed from the debt, he found a fellow who owed him a very small debt by comparison. Although he had been shown a great mercy, he refused the same consideration to his fellow who had pleaded for more time to pay.
When the king found this out, he was angry and threw the original debtor into prison until he paid the entire debt.
Jesus summarized the story by saying, “So likewise shall my heavenly Father do also unto you, if ye from your hearts forgive not every one his brother their trespasses.”
My first introduction to the concept of Pay it Forward happened in 1974. We had just organized a Barbershop Chapter in Walker and Jim Aletto, who owned the Chase in those days, had a huge van that could easily carry his wife Barb, and our Barbershop Quartet consisting of Ernie Richardson, Gary Trimble, Dale Canfield, I and our wives to a District Barbershop competition in Wauwatosa, Wis.
After the competition, in an effort to drown our sorrows because we didn’t even place in the competition, we stopped for a beer in the Stock House Brewing. For only $5 you could buy somebody a beer in advance and they would put your name on a chalkboard.
Back in 1974, the concept was already very popular, and now today there are “Pay it Forward” chalkboards all over the country. Surprisingly, Portage Brewery doesn’t have one. Perhaps, if they read this column, they will. Perhaps you will also think of this story when you do your last minute Christmas shopping.
By the way, please pay it forward locally. It has been a tough year for our businesses on mainstreet.
