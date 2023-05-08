This is the first day of May. When we were kids living on Lake Street, now called Cleveland Boulevard in Walker, the day was very special at our house. The custom back in the ‘30s was to make a little basket, fill it with candy and flowers, and hang it on the door knob of a girl’s house. There were lots of girls in our neighborhood, and my mom had me make May baskets for all of them.
Janeen Bailey lived right door. Her dad Hollis Bailey, owned the hardware store in Walker. Down the street, Henry Renner, who owned Renner’s Clothing, had three daughters, Betty, Audrey and Rosemary. Across the street from Renners lived the Byre girls and the Rausch girls. Casper Rausch owned Walker Creamery, and I’m not certain but I think Byre worked for the county or maybe Ah-Gwah-Ching.
Next door to the Rausch family lived Judy and Marilyn Mankenberg; their dad owned Butch’s Pub. Next to them lived Nancy and Heidi Trimble, whose dad owned Trimble’s Shell Gas Station, and across the street from Trimbles lived Nancy and Margaret Wayne, whose dad was my dentist.
There were 16 girls I had to make May baskets for, and I remember asking my mom, “The Byre girls and Rausch girls are lots older than me, why do I have to make baskets for them.” Mom would reply, “It doesn’t make any difference how old thy are. There are two places in the Bible that say, “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” and “There is no other commandment greater than these.” Mom was a god-fearing woman.
I was a newspaper boy during WW II and on May 1, 1940, the headlines reported German forces sweeping through the Netherlands and Belgium on their way to the blitzkrieg invasion of France. When I brought the paper home, mom would always say, “Why can’t we get along? Why can’t we do as the Bible says and love our neighbors?”
When I was older, sitting in the back row of Mr. Wallin’s history class, drawing pictures of what he was saying, rather than listening, I vaguely remember him talking about the May Day Massacre in Chicago. The event was a far cry from the words of the second commandment. On May 1, 1886, 35,000 workers walked off their jobs, demanding for eight hours work and for 10 hours pay. Police clashed with strikers, resulting in 60 officers injured, eight dead and an undetermined number killed or wounded.
When I was a student at Carleton College, on May 1 the girls would celebrate with a May dance. They would dress up in beautiful long dresses and dance around a huge May pole, carrying baskets of flowers while singing and tossing flowers into the air. “Here we go round the May pole high, the May pole high, the May pole high. They were tricky lyrics for female students to sing.
Today the news media talks about troubles all over the world. There is still trouble going on in Ukraine, where the largest country in the world wants to be even larger, wit their desire to obtain more shoreline along the Black Sea ad vast natural resources available there. There is trouble in Sudan, where fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces has resulted in the deaths of more than 400 and left more than 4,000 injured. There is some sort of trouble in almost every country in the world and even in the USA, the hideous and senseless evil unleashed by guns continues.
Wouldn’t it be nice if we could hand a May Day basket filled with candy and flowers on the door knobs of houses around the world with the message, “Love thy neighbor as thyself?”
