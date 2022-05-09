by Otto Ringle
There is a group of readers of the social media Facebook who contribute to a page entitled, “Growing Up In Walker.” The page consists of many interesting photographs and comments by some of the old-timers of our little town.
Unfortunately many of my old photographs were destroyed in our two devastating home fires; nevertheless, a few events of the way we were are still photographed in my mind.
Some of the events have been mentioned in the past in this weekly, “The old and the new” column; however, I will probably mention them again, as the events are there forever — memories of the way we were — scattered pictures of the smiles we left behind!
There are memories of smiling at little Peter Palusky’s strong Polish accent, as he diligently managed the array of Victory Stamps required to keep his grocery store going during the days of WWII.
There are memories of jovial Johnny Pudge as he valiantly repaired our worn-out shoes, and the feeling we had walking out of his store with bright, shiny shoes — walking like a man!
There are memories of Tom Barker, wearing his magnifying glass on the end of his nose, as he handed us his bill, after repairing our wrist watches in Barker’s Jewelry.
There are memories of our four little cafes that all did well during the ‘30s and ‘40s — Paul’s Cafe, Dave’s Cafe, Bob’s Cafe and Pete Jianapolis’ Rainbow Cafe.
There are misty, watercolored memories of our National Championship Golden Gopher football team and the Saturday afternoon sessions hosted alternately by Darrell Hillberg in the Texaco Station and Perk Hillberg in Lundrigans — listening to the game on the radio around a nice, warm barrel stove.
There are memories of a game of “eight-ball” in Fred Fisher’s Pool Hall, as we watched a little poodle dog named Bing deliver a sausage between Anderson’s Red & White and Neubauer’s Garage, and memories of the Nickel Skillet where we could buy a hot dog for a nickel and have a bottle of pop — if we had two nickels!
There are memories of the many times a carnival came to town and once in a while a circus would set up in the park.
There are memories of feeding the elephants for free admission to the big top, and riding high in the air in the Ferris wheel with a wonderful view of Walker Bay.
There are memories of the always friendly Johnny Day, coaching the town’s baseball team and barber Charlie Carlson pitching a fastball — so fast it made my left hand swell as I tried to hold onto it from my catcher’s position!
Some of our townspeople called them “railroad bums.” I always thought they were simply guys living life the way they wanted, and I can still see them sitting under the water tower and hear them singing “How Dry I Am,” with six bars right across Front Street! The boxes and boxes of frozen fish packed in dry ice waiting for the B&NM Railroad to carry them away, and the rapid fingers of “Rich” Richmire, as he operated his telegraph to determine if the train was going to be on time.
There are memories of Bailey Lumber Company harvesting ice and storing the huge blocks in the old ice house, where we would play on a rainy day. If the sun was shining, we were always in the lake swimming — never inside our homes!
During the winter months, there are memories of the excitement of schussbooming the three hills out at Shingobee Winter Playground or enjoying the quiet, solitude of the three cross-country trails.
There are memories of spending a dime for a seat in the State Theater, spending a nickel for a bag of popcorn and watching movies such as Barbara Streisand and Robert Redford in “The Way We Were,” with the title song still etched in our minds -— “Memories, light the corners of our minds. Misty watercolored memories of the way we were. Scattered pictures of the smiles we left behind, smiles we gave to one another, of the way we were.”
