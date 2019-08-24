Everybody called him “Tuck”! Tuck was one of 14 kids born to Pete and Cora Geving. In addition to Tuck, there was Cookie, Snap, Did-a-Bah, Skeeter, Rusty, Lit, Shirl-girl, Mel, Dot, Bob, Lo-Ass, Glad-Ass and I can’t remember what we called the14th one!
Pete Geving came to Walker as a carpenter in 1910 and lived in the old Spencer Hotel. He met a gal by the name of Cora Mohler, whose father owned and operated the Mohler Hotel in Walker, and that is where they were married in 1913. The old Spencer Hotel used to be across Fifth Street from the Chase Condos, where Sudy and Jamie Johnson’s Dockview Apartments are now. The old Mohler Hotel used to be where the Shirt Shack is now on Main Street.
When Pete and Cora were married, Pete built a two-bedroom house north of Michigan Avenue on the west side of Fifth Street, and 13 of their children were born there! Dale was the only child who was born in my Dad’s hospital, while Dad walked up the street from the hospital, carrying his little, black bag to deliver the other Geving kids!
For 109 years, members of this large family have played a significant role in Walker’s history, as many homes, businesses, cabins and resorts are the result of the family’s talents in carpentery and split-rock fireplaces.
Rather than follow in his father and his brother’s footsteps in carpentry, right after he graduated from high school, Tuck joined the United States Air Force and served for three years in Japan with the 35th Fighter Wing as a support group for fighter planes during the Korean War. For this service, Tuck was awarded the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal. Unlike medals given by the United States Government, the KAPM is very unique, as it is given by the Korean Government in appreciation to American military members who served in the Korean conflict.
I had the honor to sit across the table when Tuck received his KAPM in the American Legion Club rooms. Tuck and I were in the Legion Color Guard together and we exchanged memories of those days and much earlier days together in Walker.
Tuck was one of those 14 kids living on Fifth Street, just down from my Dad’s hospital, where I lived in the after my mother died. We were always on the same kick-the-can team, playing the kids from the other side of the railroad tracks.
We were good friends in those early days and have been for some 80 years! We shot hoops together, we hunted grouse together with Clyde Menz, Newell Ellis, Jerry O’Connor and Gordy Broughton, behind Gordy’s house. We were always shooting hoops, and we speared for suckers in Lake May Creek by Newell and Jerry’s homes.
We shot hoops constantly, and we spent many hours together in the big round booth in front of Bob’s Cafe bragging about the girls we went out with! And did I say we shot a lot of hoops together?
Shooting hoops all the time paid off, as Tuck became captain and an all-conference player on our Walker Warrior basketball team. A picture of Tuck in those days is shown in the masthead of this column. Standing only about 5-foot, 3-inches, Tuck also shared the backfield with me as a running back in our six-man football team.
He passed the baton to me in our 2x2 relay team and patiently waited on his second base for me to throw the baseball from my catcher’s spot, as an opposing team runner bore down on him!
Tuck is in Heritage Nursing Home in Park Rapids now and the other day, I drove over to visit him.
Although he is a bit physically impaired now, he is still as sharp as the days in elementary school when he was always the last one standing in a spelling bee! His memory is remarkably phenomenal!
Tuck wants very much to attend our upcoming 70th class reunion Sept. 13, and knowing Tuck, he will be there!
The next time you are in Park Rapids, stop over at Heritage Nursing Home and learn a little about the old days in Walker from Tuck. Then come to the WHA-Bagley football game Sept. 13 and cheer for Peter Dewayne Geving and his Class of 1949, as they celebrate their 70th class reunion.
